U.S. sanctions Hamas leaders, IDF Continue to faces rising casualties, and Israel stresses action against Hezbollah threats

U.S. Sanctions Hamas Leaders, Draws Criticism Over Strategy

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions targeting Hamas leaders and financiers, including a Lebanon-based figure who urged the continuation of violent attacks against Israel until its destruction. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that there is no distinction between Hamas’s military and political branches, reinforcing the U.S. commitment to countering the group’s destabilizing activities.

Among those sanctioned is Ghazi Hamad, a Hamas spokesperson who justified civilian attacks during the October 2023 conflict, stating, “Everything we do is justified.” Critics, including Richard Goldberg of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, questioned the timing and efficacy of the sanctions, alleging they were more about optics than policy impact. Goldberg also criticized the Biden administration for allowing Hamas leaders to relocate from Qatar to Turkey without facing detention or extradition.

Qatar, which had hosted Hamas for mediation purposes, announced the group’s departure but denied ordering the closure of its Doha office. Goldberg argued that U.S. allies like Qatar and Turkey should face pressure to hold Hamas leaders accountable, rather than allowing their unimpeded travel.

IDF Soldier Becomes 800th Casualty in Gaza Conflict

Sgt. First Class (res.) Roi Sasson, a 21-year-old from Mevaseret near Jerusalem, was killed during operations in Gaza, marking Israel’s 800th military casualty since the war began in October 2023. Sasson served in the Kfir Brigade’s 90th “Nahshon” Battalion and is the 379th soldier to die in the Gaza campaign since the ground offensive started.

In the same incident in Beit Lahiya, a senior officer in Sasson’s battalion sustained serious injuries. The conflict has also claimed the lives of civilian defense personnel and counter-terrorism officers. These casualties underscore the ongoing intensity and human cost of the war as Israel continues its operations in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Urges Israel’s Freedom to Counter Hezbollah

Israel must maintain its ability to respond to Hezbollah violations, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated during a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Jerusalem. Speaking about ceasefire efforts with Hezbollah, Sa’ar emphasized the need for an agreement that allows Israel to act proactively against emerging threats, ensuring long-term stability in the region.

The minister highlighted the potential for Lebanon to regain sovereignty as the Iranian-backed group faces substantial military losses. Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of preserving Israel’s operational flexibility in the event of future Hezbollah aggression.

Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein continued negotiations with Lebanese officials over a proposed ceasefire. The 13-point plan includes stipulations for Hezbollah to withdraw from areas near the Israeli border, overseen by international forces. However, Israeli officials insist on retaining operational freedom to counter violations, reflecting a critical point of contention in the talks.