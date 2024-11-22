Should I Go on the Heartland Tour of the Holy Land?

Short answer: Yes—and here’s why.

Right now, you can save $300 by booking in November for this once-in-a-lifetime, life-changing experience. Choose from three amazing dates:

January 7-15, 2025

May 6-14, 2025

October 7-15, 2025

No matter when you join, this journey will bring the Bible to life and connect you to the heart of Israel in an unforgettable way.

1. Do You Want to See the Bible Come to Life?

You’ve read the stories; now walk where they happened. Explore King David’s ancient citadel, stroll along the Galilee, and visit Judea and Samaria. Each step you take will bring scripture into sharp focus. Led by Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, you’ll see how the biblical past and Israel’s present are intricately woven together.

A view of the Gush Etzion vineyards in Judea and Samaria, with Elazar in the background. (Source: Shutterstock)

2. Do You Want to Support Israel in a Critical Time?

This is more than a tour—it’s a mission of faith and action. Witness Israel’s resilience firsthand by visiting communities on the Gaza and Lebanese borders, meeting soldiers and families who’ve endured hardship, and volunteering to make a difference. From hosting a BBQ for soldiers to advocacy training, your actions will leave a lasting impact.

3. Do You Value Adventure and Spiritual Growth?

There’s no place like Israel, where ancient history, faith, and modern courage come alive. On this tour, you’ll walk sacred paths, see prophecy in action, and gain a deeper understanding of the Holy Land’s role in today’s world. Each day is designed to deepen your faith while immersing you in Israel’s beauty and spirit.

4. Can You Resist $300 Off and Flexible Payment Options?

We think everyone should have the chance to visit the Holy Land- which is why we offer flexible financing plans. Pay over 12-24 months with little to no interest. With $300 off when you book in November, this dream trip is more affordable than ever.

5. Are You Ready for an Unforgettable Experience?

Deluxe 4-star accommodations, authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, and expertly guided tours make this trip seamless and enriching. Whether you join in January, May, or October, each itinerary is crafted to provide spiritual insight and hands-on support to the people of Israel.

So, should you go? If you’ve ever longed to see the Bible come alive, deepen your connection to Israel, and make a meaningful difference, the answer is clear: Yes, you should.

Book in November to save $300 and secure your spot for January, May, or October. Space is limited. Don’t wait—Israel is waiting for you!