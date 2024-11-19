Lebanon attacks Israel, US has more sanctions, and it’s time to bring the hostages home

Israel Vows to Restrict Hezbollah’s Activities Permanent

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a Knesset speech that Israel will not allow Hezbollah to revert to its pre-war status of October 2023. Addressing national security concerns, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel will persist in targeted operations to neutralize Hezbollah’s ability to rebuild its arsenal, even during periods of ceasefire.

The scene where a missile fired from Lebanon caused damage in the central Israeli city of Ramat Gan, November 18, 2024. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90

Since October 2023, Hezbollah has launched approximately 16,000 rockets, missiles, and drones from Lebanon, backing Hamas’s aggression against Israel. These attacks have displaced over 60,000 residents in northern Israel, caused significant material damage, and resulted in numerous casualties. Netanyahu stressed the importance of preemptive and preventive measures to curb Hezbollah’s influence and capabilities in the region.

RAW FOOTAGE: Central Israel is on fire because of Hezbollah’s indiscriminate rocket fire. pic.twitter.com/QmCPNNe1eV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 18, 2024

Biden Administration Expands Sanctions on Israeli Entities

The Biden administration announced new sanctions targeting three Israelis and three organizations accused of destabilizing the West Bank. Among those sanctioned is the Amana development group, noted for its role in settlement expansion in Judea and Samaria. U.S. officials claim these entities have contributed to violence, property dispossession, and disruption of peace efforts in the region.

A construction site of a new residential neighborhood at the mixed religious-secular Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, Kfar Adumim on March 9th, 2023. Photo by Gili Yaari /Flash90

The sanctions, stemming from Executive Order 14115 issued earlier this year, freeze assets and block transactions involving designated individuals or organizations. The order also highlights settler violence and forced displacement as primary concerns. Some of the sanctioned parties include Eyal Hari Yehuda Company, associated with expanding disputed agricultural operations, and Amana’s subsidiary, Binyanei Bar Amana, a construction firm involved in residential development.

Israeli leaders criticized the move, viewing it as an attempt to undermine local efforts at security and development. Critics also suggest the incoming administration under President-elect Donald Trump may reverse these measures.

Hostage’s Father Urges Unrestricted IDF Action Against Hamas

The father of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza made an emotional appeal to Israel’s top legal officials, urging them to lift restrictions on the IDF to enable a decisive victory against Hamas. Speaking to the Knesset Law, Justice and Constitution Committee, Tzvika Mor, whose son Eitan was captured during the October 2023 Hamas attack, called for the military to be granted full operational freedom.

Tzvika Mor, father of Eitan Mor, who is held hostage in Gaza, turned to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, demanding that she allow the IDF to act powerfully and bring all the hostages back from Gaza.



Eitan was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on the morning of the October 7… pic.twitter.com/lzpl7jmNs8 — Netanel Worthy – נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) November 18, 2024

Mor stressed that the IDF must prioritize defeating Hamas to ensure the safe return of hostages. He also rejected potential negotiations with Hamas, arguing that only military action could guarantee their release. Before his capture, Eitan Mor played a key role in saving hundreds of lives during the attack on the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im.

The committee meeting also addressed criticisms of legal constraints on IDF operations, with lawmakers emphasizing the need for greater flexibility in combating organized crime and terrorism.