As More Jews Ascend to Temple Mount, Police Increase Removals and Arrests 

There has been an impressive surge in the number of Jews ascending to Judaism’s holiest site. The Temple Mount Administration estimated that 51,000 Jews had ascended in the past year. Beyadenu, a Temple Mount advocacy group, which includes Jews who entered the Temple Mount Compound as tourists, set that number at 56,000, a record number of Jews at the site.

Unfortunately, as the number of Jewish visitors to the site increased, so did the actions of the Israeli police. This year, there was a 95% surge in removals and arrests as 237 Jews were detained or arrested. Two years ago, only 93 Jews were arrested or detained. 118 Jews were administratively removed from the Temple Mount, compared to 92 last year, an increase of 28%. In the year before that, only 39 Jews were removed.

Tom Nisani, CEO of “Beyadenu Returning to The Temple Mount” stated, “We call on Minister Ben Gvir to demand that the police stop the policy of removals and delays”

The Israel Police responded to the claim. “Any attempt to disrupt public order at the site is handled accordingly,” the police statement read.

Jews are openly and loudly praying on the Temple Mount, right next to the Dome.



The status quo which disallows Jewish prayers seems to be changing, whether the Israeli government wants this or not.



Jews have every single right to pray on our holiest site. pic.twitter.com/CFOlXqkD0y — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) August 13, 2024

Officials in the Ministry of National Security addressed claims over the past year regarding the increase in the number of removals and arrests, asserting that while there has indeed been an increase, the duration of the removals has significantly decreased. It was also noted that this year saw a significant improvement in the ability to pray on the Temple Mount, which was not possible in the past.

“The only flood we’ve seen this past year on the Temple Mount is a flood of Jews ascending to the mount to exercise their historic and legitimate right to pray and visit the remnants of our Temple,” said Nisani. “Alongside the blessed increase and the ability for Jews to pray at the side of the mount, we are witnessing a dramatic rise in the number of removals and arrests. On one hand, Minister Ben Gvir claims he has improved the conditions, yet on the other hand, the police continue to harass Jews on the mount. To change this tendency, we call on the minister to demand that the police stop the policy of removals and delays and put an end to the discrimination between Jews and Arabs on the Temple Mount.”

Right-wing politician MK Itamar Ben Gvir seen after visiting the Temple Mount, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on March 31, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

In response, the Israel Police stated: “The Police will continue to secure and allow tourists and Israelis to visit the site every day during the usual hours and days of visitation. Any violation of the visitation rules and attempt to disrupt public order at the site is handled accordingly.”