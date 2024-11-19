Gifts That Speak to the Soul: Your Ultimate Holiday Shopping Guide

‘Tis the season of giving, and this holiday season gives you an extraordinary opportunity to give meaningful gifts. Whether you’re shopping for a spiritual seeker, a lover of tradition, or someone who simply appreciates beautiful things with meaning, we’ve curated a selection of special items that go beyond the ordinary – now at our best prices of the year.

The best part? Proceeds from all items you purchase from our store go to supporting Israel. Check out some of our favorites in our Holiday Gift Guide!

Various volumes of Israel365’s Israel Bible Plus

The Israel Bible Plus subscription is like having a master storyteller and teacher right in your living room. Picture unwrapping a beautifully printed volume each month, paired with captivating online courses from passionate educators who bring ancient wisdom to life. It’s perfect for those cozy Sunday mornings with coffee and contemplation, or anyone who’s dreamed of diving deep into biblical wisdom but wasn’t sure where to start. This gift unfolds new chapters of discovery throughout the year, making it especially magical for life’s big moments like graduations or retirement.

Birkat Habayit art, Israel365 store

Transform any space into a haven of peace with our enchanting Home Blessing Acrylic Print. Imagine vibrant florals dancing around words of protection and peace, all captured in sleek, modern acrylic that catches light like morning dew. It’s the perfect touch for newlyweds creating their first home together or anyone seeking to infuse their space with both beauty and blessing. This isn’t just wall art – it’s a daily reminder of hope and protection wrapped in contemporary elegance.

An inside look at 75 Hebrew Words You Need to Understand the Bible

Journey through “75 Hebrew Words” and discover the hidden gems within biblical text. This gorgeous coffee table book is like holding a treasure map to ancient wisdom, where each word reveals new layers of meaning and understanding. Perfect for curious souls who love to dig deeper, it combines stunning visuals with profound insights that make scripture come alive in unexpected ways.

Our Star of David necklace isn’t just jewelry – it’s a story you can wear close to your heart. Available in both bold and delicate designs, with classic silver or rich gold plating, it’s an elegant way to carry tradition with you everywhere. The adjustable chain means it’ll fit just right, while the durable construction ensures it’ll be part of your story for years to come.

Let every day be an adventure with the Israel365 2025 Calendar. Each month unveils a stunning new vista of Israel alongside enlightening Hebrew words, creating a daily connection to biblical lands. It’s like having twelve windows into the Holy Land, perfect for dreaming of future travels or staying connected to ancient rhythms in our modern world.

Insider’s Tip: Start with the Israel Bible Plus subscription and unlock a 20% discount on your entire holiday shopping journey. It’s like giving yourself a gift while shopping for others – and who doesn’t love that?

Remember, these aren’t just presents – they’re portals to deeper connections and meaningful conversations- and they allow you to support Israel while gifting your loved ones – or yourself – with a meaningful present. Each item carries its own story, ready to become part of your loved ones’ daily lives. Whether you’re celebrating Hanukkah, Christmas, or simply wanting to share something extraordinary, these treasures will be cherished long after the holiday season ends.

After all, isn’t that what gift-giving is truly about?

There is much more in our store that will make perfect holiday gifts, so make sure to check it out!