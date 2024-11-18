Researchers Present Findings from the Oldest Synagogue Outside of Israel

Researchers in Russia recently presented their findings at what is believed to be an ancient Jewish quarter and the most ancient synagogue outside of Israel for the first time. Vladimir Kuznetsov, the head of the Department of Classical Archeology at the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, presented the findings at a press conference.

The site is located in what is today Southwestern Russia, just a few miles east of Crimea on Russia’s Taman Peninsula between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. The synagogue was built in 51 CE and lasted about 500 years. In the 6th century CE, local tribes looted the city and set fire to its buildings, destroying the synagogue. The city of Phanagoria used to be labeled a Jewish city. The synagogue was unusual in that few synagogues operated during the Second Temple period and were built by Jewish representatives who lived far from Jerusalem. Most of the earliest synagogues so far discovered date back to the third century, several hundred years later than the Phanagoria synagogue.

“In this period, the number of synagogues inside Israel were very low, and the number outside could be counted on the fingers of one hand,” Jon Seligman, an archaeologist at the Israeli Antiquities Authority, told Live Science.

The synagogue was rectangular, roughly 70 feet long and 20 feet wide, and divided into two rooms. The structure featured painted walls, a tiled roof, and other decorations. When excavations began in 2004, archaeologists thought they had discovered an ancient Christian church. But as they dug deeper, they found objects with Jewish symbols. Among other things, the remains of three remarkable marble menorahs and a stone lid of a charity box were uncovered. The building, with a total area of ​​140 square meters, included two rooms: a prayer hall with three rows of benches, a platform, and a small room. The second room was probably used for meals and community meetings.

Ironically, Phanagoria was founded in 543 BCE by refugees from the Greek city of Teos on the western coast of Anatolia (now Turkey), which was sacked by the Persians in 540 BCE, who had to flee Asia Minor because they conflicted with the Persian king Cyrus the Great, who returned the Jews from exile and built the Second Temple.

Two tablets were discovered at the site. One tablet was inscribed with the Greek word “synagein,” which is the origin of the English word “synagogue” and means “house of assembly.” The tablet may date back to the fifth century BCE, and researchers suggest it may have been brought from elsewhere.

A winery was also discovered at the site, where kosher wine was prepared. The site also contained a building where food for community meals was stored. A garden behind the building probably served as the mikveh (ritual bath), a necessary element for a Jewish community. The archaeologists also discovered clay barrels for irrigation, residential buildings, and a water supply system. Copper coins were found in excavations on the floor of the synagogue. Some of them were placed near the platform and the benches. Additional coins were found near the lid of the charity donation box. A total of 58 copper coins were found at the site.

Kuznetsov pointed out that the synagogue and Jewish community were located in a prestigious city area. He also cited the marble menorahs and luxurious decorations indicating the community’s prosperity.

The archaeologists plan to continue excavating the Jewish quarter next to the synagogue.

The archaeological project received funding from the Volnoe Delo Foundation, established by Russian Jewish billionaire Oleg Deripaska.