Latin American leaders back Israel’s right of self-defense against Iran

At the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s (CAM) fourth annual 2024 Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism leaders from 19 Latin American countries signed a joint declaration affirming solidarity with the State of Israel and firmly backing its right to self-defense against the Iranian regime and its regional terrorist proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

The declaration further demanded that “the Iranian regime be held accountable for its global terrorist activities, both past and present.”

The four-day forum, held from November 11-14 in San José, Costa Rica, in partnership with the World Zionist Organization (WZO), convened high-profile government officials, diplomats, and regional leaders from across the Americas to establish a unified regional response to threats against Israel and antisemitism through collaborative action and a comprehensive joint declaration.

“The forum sent a resounding message of regional solidarity and allyship with the Jewish people and State of Israel during a time of unprecedented levels of antisemitism worldwide and rising threats from the Tehran regime and its terrorist proxies, including in Latin America, where Jewish communities have already been victimized by Iranian aggression in the past,” said CEO of the CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “No region of the world is immune to the proliferation of antisemitism, and CAM’s regional strategy, with offices across North and South America, as well as Europe and the Middle East, enables us to identify and respond to manifestations of antisemitism wherever they appear and offer locally tailored solutions.”

Building on the success of last year’s gathering in Uruguay, this year’s forum, drawing participants from 19 countries, featured groundbreaking discussions on pressing challenges facing Jewish communities throughout Latin America, including the rise of global antisemitism following the October 7th attack on Israel and the growing threat of Iran and its terrorist proxies.

The joint declaration, signed by participating nations and organizations, establishes concrete commitments to combat antisemitism across Latin America. It calls for implementing zero-hate policies, adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism, developing educational initiatives, and demanding accountability for terrorist activities in the region, including the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires.

“This forum represents a crucial step forward in uniting Latin American nations against rising antisemitism,” said Shay Salamon, Director of Hispanic Affairs of CAM. “The breadth of participation and depth of commitment demonstrated here shows that Latin America stands ready to act together against hatred and discrimination.”

“Latin America has a crucial role to play in the global fight against antisemitism,” said Aaron Keyak, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. “The strong participation and concrete commitments made at this forum demonstrate that regional leaders understand the urgency of this moment and are ready to take meaningful action to protect their Jewish communities and combat hatred in all its forms.”

The selection of Costa Rica as host country showcases its longstanding commitment to democratic values and human rights, as well as its historic role as one of the first countries to recognize the State of Israel. The nation’s strong democratic institutions and its position as home to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights also made it an ideal location for this crucial regional dialogue.

Among the forum’s most notable moments was the presentation of new research findings on antisemitism in Latin America since October 7th, alongside a moving Kristallnacht commemoration ceremony. The gathering also featured expert panels examining the evolution of antisemitism from the Holocaust to contemporary challenges, as well as strategic discussions on implementing practical measures to combat antisemitism across the region.

Distinguished speakers included Aaron Keyak, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism; Michal Gur-Aryeh, Ambassador of Israel to Costa Rica; and renowned Catalan journalist and Chair of the CAM Advisory Board for Latin America Pilar Rahola.

The gathering received robust support from Costa Rica’s national leadership, including Vice President Stephan Brunner, Minister of Foreign Trade Manuel Tovar, Minister of Culture Jorge Rodriguez Vives, and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lydia Maria Peralta Cordero, demonstrating strong host country commitment to CAM’s initiatives.

The forum also welcomed the attendance of key regional figures including Judge Nancy Hernandez, President of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, and Fernando Lottenberg, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Forum participants met at Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly with 15 Latin American lawmakers who presented initiatives they were promoting to combat antisemitism and hate speech.

The forum concluded with participating nations and organizations pledging to strengthen cooperation in fighting antisemitism and promoting education about Jewish history and culture throughout Latin America.

JOINT DECLARATION

We, participants in the 2024 Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism, held in San José, Costa Rica, agree to the following declaration:

We URGE regional, national, and local governmental authorities, as well as corporations, civic entities, and NGOs, throughout Latin America to devise and enact zero-hate policies, legislation, executive measures, and social media guidelines to counter rising antisemitism.

We AFFIRM the vital need for widespread adoption and implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism, the most authoritative and effective tool to identify and delineate all contemporary manifestations of antisemitism.

We SUPPORT the development of educational initiatives and interfaith programing to build bridges of deeper understanding, mutual respect, solidarity, and allyship between Jewish communities and the peoples of all faiths and backgrounds who comprise Latin America’s diverse social tapestry.

We STAND in ongoing solidarity with the State of Israel and firmly back its right to self-defense against the Iranian regime and its regional terrorist proxies, including Hamas, the perpetrator of the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, the October 7th massacre, and Hezbollah and the Houthis, who have relentlessly targeted Israel in acts of violent aggression over the past 13 months, including the launch of thousands of missiles, rockets, and drones aimed at major civilian population centers in Israel.

We IMPLORE world leaders to exert maximum pressure on Hamas to immediately release all of the approximately 101 men, women, and children who remain in captivity in Gaza after being brutally kidnapped from inside Israel on October 7th.

We DEMAND the Iranian regime be held accountable for its global terrorist activities, both past and present, and that justice be served for the victims of Iran-orchestrated attacks in Latin America, including the bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires and downing of Alas Chiricanas Flight 00901 over Panama in 1994.

We ENCOURAGE the further bolstering of relations between Latin American nations and the State of Israel in all relevant realms, including diplomacy, security, trade, technology, economic development, agriculture, and tourism.