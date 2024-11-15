Christian Leaders from Iran to Alaska are Joining Root & Branch

Christian leaders from around the world are joining Root & Branch, the newest hands-on, meaningful, and tangible way for Christians to make a personal connection to Israel, the Israeli people, and to be a blessing to the people and nation which is still suffering from the trauma of horrific terrorist attack, and war. Root & Branch offers unique comfort and a vision of peace with a tangible material benefit to Israelis specifically in the Gaza border area.

Beginning November 18, the diverse group will arrive to harvest olives harvest in communities along the Gaza border that were devastated by the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack and massacre. In these communities and elsewhere, last year’s harvest was all but decimated due to the war, making Root & Branch all the more innovative. It’s estimated that since the war began, more than $50 million in crops have been saved by volunteers. Root & Branch is the first such initiative to harvest olives. Proceeds from the olive oil made will directly benefit these devastated communities, making Root & Branch a critical and significant project to bless Israel economically and spiritually, in multiple ways.

Pastor Danny Austin of Mosaic Church in Clarkesville, TN is one of the participants. “The moment I heard of Root & Branch something inside of me leaped for excitement. I have been to Israel many times, bringing groups there because I love the Land and its people. I pray every day for peace in Israel. But thinking I can work side by side with my Jewish brothers and sisters will be an honor. There is a deep bedded love inside of me for the Jewish people. This opportunity will be life changing especially now with the war and being around families that suffered pain in the Gaza area. I have no fear, but a strong feeling God wants me there to share his love.”

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is the co-founder of Root & Branch, compelled by her faith, and growing up in Iran under the Islamic regime in which children were brainwashed to hate Israel. She never understood why, but did understand that if this was the agenda of the ayatollahs, it was wrong. When she became a Christian, she understood the importance of Israel and the Jewish people, and dreamt of visiting the land of her savior. After being arrested and sentenced to death by hanging for “apostacy,” and miraculously released 15 years ago this week, she’s all the more adamant that relations between Israel and Iran, and Jews and Persians, need to be restored. This is the mission of her organization, New Persia.

“Restoring the relationship between Jews and Persians who support Israel is very important because for so many years the Islamic regime tried to create hate against Jews in the hearts and minds of Iranians. Now the majority of Iranians support Israel because they understand who their true enemy is, and that we – Israelis and Iranians – are fighting against a common enemy,” Amirizadeh noted.

The Root & Branch name is a powerful reminder of the injunction in the New Testament verse of Romans 11 that Christians are grafted into the covenant that God made with the Jewish people, that the Root supports the Branch, showing unconditional love to Israel and the Jewish people.

Because the special pilot program is taking place a year after the October 7 massacre, and with the threat of a wider Iranian attack, and deepening of the fighting against Hezbollah, Christian volunteers joining the olive harvest is symbolic and tangibly important.

Emphasizing this, Luke and Sarah Stewart are flying all the way from Alaska to be part of the inaugural harvest. It’s so important to them that they are bringing their six children.

Sarah shared the motivation to bring her whole family. “Israel stands unique in our hearts because we find it unique in The Father’s heart on every page of scripture. Our hearts have broken again and again with the people of Israel over this past year. To be allowed to come and physically stand with them in a way that connects us to the land and the people…that’s a blessing beyond mere human hope. I pray we will be a blessing. I know we will be blessed.”

Luke added, “My Christian identity springs from God’s covenant with Israel. Root & Branch provides me a great opportunity to give something back to Israel. In this case, I have the chance to sustain it in a troubled time. I hope to give something back to the people and to be a small part of their story. I share the vision of Root & Branch to build relationships between Christians and Jewish people. It is my hope this effort and participation will do that.”

Root & Branch is a collaboration between the Genesis 123 Foundation whose mission is to build bridges between Jews and Christians and Christians with Israel, and New Persia which seeks to restore positive relationship between Jews and Persians, and Israel and Iran. For information, to participate, or to interview participants, please contact Jonathan Feldstein of the Genesis 123 Foundation, Gen123Fdn@gmail.com, or +972-53-761-4220.