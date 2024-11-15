JOIN US for The 8 Days of Prayer for Israel During the 8 Days of Hanukkah!

Bridge Connector Ministries is hosting a prayer event:

8 Days of Prayer for Israel During the 8 Days of Hanukkah 2024.

To attend this FREE Prayer event on Zoom, CLICK THIS LINK TO SIGN UP and get your Zoom ticket to attend! (one hour daily, Dec 26-Jan2). Each day will have a different prayer target. We will have a short introduction from a special guest speaker to get us started and then we will open it up for all to participate with prayers!

This Hanukkah Prayer event is for both Jews and Christians to participate in! Together, may our candles light up the physical darkness, and may our prayers push back the spiritual darkness!

Once you sign up to get a Zoom ticket for this prayer event you will receive an email 24 hours before the event with the Zoom link and passcode to participate. It will be the same Zoom link and passcode each day. Only 90 Zoom seats are available. Registration closes Dec 24 or when we get to 90 seats.

Tickets to this Zoom event are FREE. People will have an opportunity to donate to help with the cost of putting this event on. A portion of donations will go to WIDOWS of Fallen IDF Heroes sponsored by Israel 365.

GET MY ZOOM SEAT NOW!

WATCH YOUTUBE (3 MINS)

Prayer Targets

Each day will have a focused prayer target and we will have a guest speaker to speak into the prayer target for that day (10 mins). After that, we will open it up on Zoom for prayer!

Day 1/Dec 26 Prayer Target

Our Prayer Target is to pray for Communities in Northern Israel. Our Guest Speaker is Pastor Carl Palinkas, Director, Zechariahs Hope Ministry, Pastor of Church on the Rock, Florence, OR

Day 2/Dec 27 Prayer Target

Our Prayer Target is to pray for Communities in Judea and Samaria, the biblical “heartland”. Our Guest Speaker is Shmuel Yunger, Director of Christian Friends of Israeli Communities

Day 3/Dec 28 Prayer Target

Our Prayer target is to pray for comfort for those who mourn and who have lost loved ones in this war. Our Guest Speaker is Dr. Rivkah Adler, Author of: “Ten From the Nations: Torah Awakening Among Non-Jews”

Day 4/Dec 29 Prayer Target

Our Prayer Target is to pray for a new vision for restoring Gaza! Our Guest Speaker is Jonathan Feldstein, Director, Genesis 123 Foundation

Day 5/Dec 30 Prayer Target

Our Prayer target is to pray for the IDF and for Israel to have victory on all fronts! Our Guest Speakers include Chaim Malespin, active IDF and Director, Aliyah Return Center and Albert McCarn, Director, Ten From the Nations

Day 6/Dec 31 Prayer Target

Our Prayer target is to pray for Iran, for regime change and heart change! Our Guest Speaker is Carolyn Hyde, co-founder of Heart of G-d Ministries

Day 7/Jan 1 Prayer Target

Our Prayer target is to pray that Replacement Theology in the Church is rooted out! Our Guest Speaker is Dr. Victoria Sarvadi, Director, FirstCenturyGenesis.org

Day 8/Jan 2 Prayer Target

Our Prayer Target is to pray that the bridge between Jews and Christians is widened and deepened! Our Guest Speakers include Gidon Ariel and Bob O’Dell, co-Founders of Root-Source.com

You don’t want to miss this amazing online prayer event. May we link arms, stand shoulder-to-shoulder and connect our hearts together as we beseech the God of Israel for breakthrough and favor for the land and people of Israel! May we see the hostages come home and may we see success on all war fron