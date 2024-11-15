As a GenZ Christian, I Support Israel



Standing with Israel as a GenZ Christian has become more complex and controversial, especially in the wake of the October 7th attacks and the subsequent war. Since that day, I’ve had several Christian friends shift away from supporting Israel—swayed by online narratives that cast Israel as an “oppressor.” For many young Christians, there has been a growing conviction that Israel’s military actions are at odds with traditional Christian values, which is often fueled by the false assumption that Jesus was a pacifist. Some young Christians now feel that to be consistent in their faith, they must remain neutral, or even silent.

Gam V’gam is a Hebrew term meaning “both-and,” which implies a call for balance and to hold two ideas in tension. In the context of Israel, for me, that means empathizing with the pain and loss endured by innocent civilians in Gaza while simultaneously advocating for Israel’s right to defend its citizens.

Christians are called to seek justice and love (Micah 6:8). This does not imply justice or love when it is convenient. It would undoubtedly be easier to remain neutral or to claim pacifism. When choosing either of those options you absolve yourself of the need to wrestle with the moral weight of the conflict. Being a Christian means pursuing peace and justice, not as opposing values but as complementary ones. This is particularly true when we consider the 101 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, and the innocent civilians in Gaza who Hamas has exploited for political and financial gain. Our compassion for Palestinian civilians should result in a call for Hamas to be held accountable and for the hostages to be returned home.

This balance is found in gam v’gam. We can and should grieve the loss of innocent lives in Gaza. We should also advocate for Israel, a nation that is constantly surrounded by existential threats to its existence. Silence and neutrality are a privilege. Israelis do not have that luxury. For my friends in Israel, debates about the morality of war in Gaza are not a theoretical issue, or a philosophical issue—they are the reality.

As a Christian who studies the Holocaust, I will never forget walking through the halls of Yad Vashem for the first time, seeing the consequences of Christian silence – or worse, complicity – during the Holocaust is seared into my memory. Today, I can’t ignore how the Jewish community is being treated around the world. Christians must refuse to be silent as this ancient hatred and prejudice resurfaces. History will judge our actions- or our failure to act- at this defining moment.

Olivia Payne works on staff at Passages, a Christian organization dedicated to taking Christian students to Israel and mobilizing young people to support the Jewish state on campuses and in communities across the US, and to stand up against antisemitism.

Raised in Dallas, Olivia decided to pursue a Master’s degree in Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Gratz College after her third visit to Israel in 2022 and humanitarian work in Ukraine. Olivia is passionate about helping the next generation of young Christians feel confident supporting Israel and the Jewish people. Currently on staff at Passages Israel, she has returned to the Holy Land multiple times since October 7th, focusing on solidarity, and educating Christian college students on combating antisemitism.