New Party Pushes Sovereignty in the World Zionist Congress Elections

Signatures are needed today for a new political slate known as 1JState in the run-up to the upcoming World Zionist Congress (WZC) elections, pushing a platform that challenges the longstanding framework of the Two State solution.

Launched by Israel365 and a coalition of passionate Zionist leaders and American Jews, the 1JState platform positions itself as a critical response to the failings of the Oslo Accords, Palestinian leadership, and disengagement policies, which have failed to bring lasting peace or security to Israel. “After October 7,” says Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz, “it is clearer than ever that a two-state solution is a fantasy that disregards the complex realities on the ground and the irreversible settlement of 500,000 Israelis in Judea and Samaria.”

A Platform Based on Security and the Bible

At its core, 1JState argues for Israel’s formal and unapologetic sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, areas it considers the biblical heartland and integral to Jewish heritage. The platform emphasizes that this territory, where many of the foundational stories of the Bible took place, is central to Jewish identity. Citing Israel’s failed 2005 Gaza disengagement as a cautionary precedent, the movement’s founders insist that only Jewish sovereignty leads to security.

Beyond sovereignty, 1JState’s vision incorporates a framework of civil rights for Palestinian Arabs under Israeli governance, similar to America’s relationship with Puerto Rico. “The truth is, no other country in the Middle East offers its Arab citizens as many rights and freedoms as Israel does,” Weisz argues, pointing to Israel’s record of empowering its Arab minority as a model they hope to extend to Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria.

World Zionist Congress: A Battle for Funding and Influence

The timing of 1JState’s launch is strategic. The WZC, which holds elections every five years, controls an annual budget of nearly $1 billion and has substantial influence over key organizations, including the Jewish National Fund (JNF) and The Jewish Agency. Historically, the World Zionist Congress has been dominated by left wing and progressive Zionist groups, which 1JState claims have pushed dangerously for the Two State Solution and detached Zionism from its biblical roots.

If successful, 1JState aims to secure seats in the Congress and leverage its influence over funding allocations to support educational programs and policies that reinforce Jewish historical ties to the land of Israel. “For too long, the direction of the World Zionist Congress has been controlled by movements that compromise our indigenous, 4,000-year-old history,” said Lauren Jerozolim, campaign manager at 1JState. “We intend to bring back a narrative of pride and security.”

1JState has seen considerable early support, with new members energized by the possibility of shifting the Zionist discourse, especially when it comes to moving the topic of sovereignty from the margins into the mainstream. 800 signatures by American Jews are required to be included on the WZC ballot, a process with a strict deadline of November 15th at midnight eastern time. “We’re working day and night to meet our signature requirement,” Jerozolim said, adding that this period has tested the resilience and unity of the team. The party is now calling on supporters of Judea and Samaria to mobilize, reaching out to like-minded American Jews to sign the petition before the deadline.

With the WZC signature deadline set for November 15, today is crucial for 1JState. Their campaign is pressing supporters to sign the online petition, which requires a $5 registration fee, by the approaching Friday deadline. With each signature, the slate edges closer to securing a place on the ballot, allowing it the chance to advocate for a new vision of Israeli sovereignty that they believe will resonate with the broader Zionist movement.

A Cross-Spectrum Appeal for Sovereignty and Consensus

The slate’s leaders are also working to build support beyond their traditional religious base. In a recent online forum, Einat Wilf, a self proclaimed, left-leaning, long-term Israeli peace activist, surprised attendees by expressing cautious support for elements of 1JState’s proposal, including gaining consensus for Jewish sovereignty and bringing the process to the Knesset. Wilf explained that the hypothesis of a two-state solution was tested and it failed. It failed with every offer made including in 1948, 2000, 2008 and of course with the ultimate litmus test in Gaza.

“Our goal is to create a stronger, safer Israel that respects its Jewish roots while fostering a secure, dignified future for all its inhabitants,” Rabbi Tuly Weisz explained.

1JState has tapped into the momentum of recent geopolitical shifts, including the strong pro-Israel orientation of President Trump’s administration, hoping that its platform may now find favor with American and Israeli policymakers alike. “With the recent appointments of Yechiel Leiter as Israel’s ambassador to America and Mike Huckabee as America’s ambassador to Israel, what once seemed improbable is now within reach,” Weisz said.

As the WZC petition deadline approaches today, 1JState’s message remains clear: It is time to push back hard against the threat of Palestinian statehood and create a bold future for Zionism that firmly establishes Israel as the One Jewish State for the One Jewish People.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN THE PETITION FOR 1JSTATE