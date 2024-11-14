Rabbi Tuly Weisz Hails Trump’s ‘Dream Team’ Appointments as Ushering in ‘Golden Era’ for US-Israel Relations

In his first week since being declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump has wasted no time in assembling his foreign policy team – a move that has Jewish leaders like Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, overjoyed about the future of US-Israel relations.

Among Trump’s high-profile appointments are Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador, Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, and perhaps most significantly, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the next US Ambassador to Israel.

In an interview with ILTV, Rabbi Weisz, founder of Israel365, described Trump’s picks as a “dream team” that will usher in a new era of unwavering support for the Jewish state.

“It’s only been a week and every day we wake up to better and better news,” Weisz said. “He’s putting together a dream team, and the policy is going to change from night to day – from bad to good. We’re going to see great things, especially when it comes to handling the situation in Israel.”

The rabbi was particularly enthusiastic about Huckabee’s appointment, calling him America’s “biggest proponent of Judea and Samaria.” Weisz noted that Huckabee, “doesn’t even call it the ‘West Bank’ but refers to it by its historical and biblical name ‘Judea and Samaria. He even wants to buy a house in a settlement and become a settler himself!”

This stands in stark contrast to the approach of the outgoing Biden administration, which Weisz said has been focused on humanitarian aid to Gaza at the expense of fully supporting Israel’s military efforts.

“As a result, Israel has been fighting with its hands tied behind its back,” Weisz lamented. “The Biden administration has been slow-walking weapons, leading to the death of IDF soldiers, preventing Israel from taking preemptive attacks on our other enemies, and focusing too much on the wrong things.”

Trump, on the other hand, has made it clear that his administration will back Israel in “finishing the war as fast as possible” against its enemies. Weisz hopes that Trump could even lead to the release of Israeli hostages soon.

The rabbi also praised Trump’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, noting that while the Biden team has repeatedly called for a two-state solution, the president-elect “is saying he doesn’t think that’s a good idea anymore.”

This ideological shift represents a significant departure from past US administrations, both Democratic and Republican, which have generally viewed a negotiated two-state framework as the path to peace. But for the majority of Israelis, the idea of an independent Palestinian state has become increasingly unpalatable.

A view of the Gush Etzion vineyards in Judea and Samaria, with Elazar in the background. (Source: Shutterstock)

“The more liberal and progressive elements in the Jewish community have led their movements to become the leaders of the anti-Israel protests and the pro-Palestine protests,” Weisz said. “You have groups like J Street who are really in cahoots with the Biden administration.”

In contrast, the rabbi noted that evangelical Christians have emerged as “the backbone of support for Israel,” with many viewing the biblical lands of Judea and Samaria as rightfully belonging to the Jewish people.

“It used to be that the main support for Israel was coming from the Jewish community. But that has really shifted a lot in recent years,” Weisz explained. “So we’re seeing that the Jewish community has really moved far to the left, whereas the Christians have become the backbone of support for Israel.”

This dynamic is reflected in the choice of Huckabee, a Christian evangelical, as the next US ambassador to the Jewish state – a first since 2008. For Weisz, it’s a welcome development that signals a “golden era of Jewish-Christian relations and a golden era of America-Israel relations.”

“As a Jew, I think it’s good that the Evangelicals will have our back even more than the Jews,” Weisz said. “There’s often concern about allegations of dual loyalty when it comes to American Jewish leaders. But Christians don’t have that problem. They have one loyalty – to God and the word of God. For them, it is crystal clear that America needs to support Israel, bless Israel, and be the guardians on the walls of Jerusalem.”

Weisz’ enthusiastic embrace of Trump’s “dream team” of appointees stands in stark contrast to the concerns expressed by some in the more liberal and progressive segments of the American Jewish community. But the rabbi dismissed such worries, arguing that they are out of touch with the views of the broader Jewish electorate.

Donald Trump told us American Jewish college students he’d crack down on campus antisemitism. Mike Huckabee’s appointment as Ambassador to Israel is further proof that the era of discrimination is over. Please join me in thanking and congratulating another stellar pick! pic.twitter.com/z8FzQiIly6 — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) November 12, 2024

“I don’t know who had that concern – everyone I know was so excited for a Trump victory and for his second term to be even better than the first,” Weisz said. “All the Americans in Israel voted for Trump, the American Orthodox community voted overwhelmingly for Trump again. It’s that more liberal, progressive, mainstream Jewish community that was warning, ‘oh Trump’s going to be racist, Trump is going to turn on Israel, he’s going to be a dictator.'”

For Weisz and other pro Israel Jews, Trump’s appointments signal a dramatic realignment of US foreign policy in the Middle East – one that will firmly place America’s support behind Israel and its government. With Huckabee in the key ambassador role, Weisz believes the next four years will see a level of US-Israel coordination and cooperation not witnessed since the height of the Trump administration’s first term.

“We’re going to see a golden era of Jewish-Christian relations and a golden era of America-Israel relations. I’m so excited for it,” Weisz said.