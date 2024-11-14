Israel Advances Lebanon Ceasefire for Trump, Welcomes Afghanistan’s Last Jew, and Intensifies Strikes on Hezbollah

Israel Races to Present Lebanon Ceasefire as Diplomatic Boost for Trump

Reports indicate that Israel is pushing forward a Lebanon ceasefire proposal as a diplomatic “welcome gift” for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, potentially offering him an early success in foreign policy. Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly shared this intention with Trump during a meeting in Florida.

This proposed ceasefire aims to curb Hezbollah’s activity by limiting its rearmament through Syria and relocating its fighters north of the Litani River, while the Lebanese military would temporarily secure the border region under U.S. and U.K. oversight for 60 days. Sources close to Hezbollah revealed a tentative willingness to withdraw northward under certain conditions, though no formal proposal has reached the group. If the plan fails, Israel has signaled readiness to escalate its operations.

People take cover as siren warns of incoming missiles from Lebanon in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, November 13, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

Following his Florida meeting with Trump, Dermer also engaged with U.S. officials, including Amos Hochstein, President Biden’s special envoy to Lebanon, in Washington. However, Israeli officials stress the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain freedom to act against any northern threats. Israeli public opinion largely favors ongoing IDF operations, with a recent survey showing majority support for continued military action.

————————————————————————————————-

Afghanistan’s Last Known Jew Settles in Israel

Zebulon Simantov, long referred to as “Afghanistan’s last Jew,” arrived in Israel this past week, marking the end of his stay in Istanbul, Turkey, where he lived after leaving Kabul in a 2021 rescue operation. Now in Ashdod, he reunites with family, including an ex-wife and daughters.

Known for his unique character, Simantov’s escape from Afghanistan was coordinated by Israeli-American Moti Kahana, though not without challenges. Kahana reported Simantov’s unpredictable demands for compensation as well as a last-minute decision to bring numerous neighbors, exceeding their planned group of 18.

Zablon Simintov, the last Jew of Afghanistan, has finally found his way home—to Israel.



From a thriving community of 40,000 to a single man, now safely where he belongs. This is what Israel stands for. pic.twitter.com/vAmTBmTbH1 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) November 12, 2024

Simantov’s departure included a condition by assisting rabbis that he finalize a divorce for his wife, whom he had left without a religious document (get) needed for remarriage in Jewish law. Despite his reluctance, Simantov eventually agreed to these terms, finalizing his journey to Israel.

IDF Reports Extensive Strikes on Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

Over the past week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the destruction of more than 140 Hezbollah rocket launchers in Southern Lebanon, neutralizing critical assets used in recent attacks on Israel’s northern communities. These strikes were part of intensified operations, eliminating more than 200 Hezbollah operatives, including key battalion and missile commanders from the group’s elite Radwan Force.

Smoke rises from an israeli military operation in southern Lebanon, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, October 27, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Ongoing efforts, referred to as “Operation Northern Arrows,” involve both air and ground strategies targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure, with soldiers dismantling launch sites, stockpiles, and underground facilities. Concurrently, Hezbollah launched additional rockets into northern Israel, prompting warnings in various areas.

The IDF stated that these actions aim to prevent further threats to Israel, with plans to maintain proactive measures against any security risks from Hezbollah.