Hundreds of Faith Leaders Welcome Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel

In a swift and coordinated show of support, Keep God’s Land, a coalition of Jewish and Christian faith leaders advocating for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, has launched a letter-writing campaign congratulating Mike Huckabee on his recent appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Israel. The campaign has already garnered over 400 signatures from Jewish and Christian leaders across the United States, underscoring the group’s ongoing influence in shaping public opinion and policy around U.S.- Israel relations.

Mike Huckabee, soon-to-be U.S. Ambassador to Israel:



"There is no such thing as the West Bank. It's Judea and Samaria."



Under the auspices of Israel365, Keep God’s Land is no stranger to effective, high-profile advocacy campaigns. Since its founding, the coalition has spearheaded numerous successful letter-writing campaigns, petitions, and outreach efforts to Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump and Biden, each aimed at reinforcing the biblical and historical ties between Israel and the Jewish people.

The most recent campaign is an enthusiastic response to Huckabee’s nomination by President-elect Trump. In the letter, leaders from across religious communities celebrate Huckabee’s history as an ardent supporter of Israel and emphasize the need for a U.S. Ambassador who shares their biblical perspective on the country’s sovereignty. “With this choice of a prominent Christian leader, President Trump has made it clear that the bond between the United States and Israel is based, first and foremost, on the shared commitment to the truth of the word of God in the Bible,” reads the letter.

The letter campaign taps into Keep God’s Land’s well-established network of religious leaders, who see Huckabee’s appointment as an opportunity to reaffirm a shared vision of U.S.-Israel relations rooted in scripture. Past campaigns have highlighted the coalition’s central message that attempts to divide Israel pose both spiritual and geopolitical risks. These themes are evident in the letter’s citation of biblical prophecies and the strong message that U.S. policy should be guided by a commitment to maintaining Israel’s territorial integrity.

In addition to letters, Keep God’s Land has organized solidarity trips to Israel, major public events, prayer rallies, and even partnered with prominent Christian and Jewish institutions to engage lawmakers and media.

Keep God’s Land March 2024 Israel365 Israel trip, with young Christians

“Our mission has always been to unite Christians and Jews around the principles laid out in scripture concerning the land of Israel,” said Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, the head of Israel365 Action and member of the Keep God’s Land leadership team and drafter of the Huckabee letter. “Governor Huckabee’s appointment represents a powerful alignment of U.S. policy with biblical values.”

These efforts have led to a broad base of support among American faith communities, as illustrated by the list of influential figures who signed the letter congratulating Huckabee, from Pastor Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council to Rabbi Pini Dunner of the Beverly Hills Synagogue. Each of these leaders has been instrumental in shaping a growing pro-Israel movement within the American religious landscape, with Keep God’s Land often at the forefront of coordinated efforts to defend Israel’s biblical boundaries.

Looking forward, Keep God’s Land leaders hope that their continued advocacy will resonate with Huckabee and guide the Trump administration’s approach to U.S.-Israel relations. “We are seeing the realization of months of advocacy work,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365. “This is a pivotal moment not only for Israel but for all of us who believe in the promises of the Bible. It is our prayer that Huckabee’s appointment marks the beginning of a new era of Peace through Strength for both America and Israel.”