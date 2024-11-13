No Hostage Deal or Arms embargo against Israel, Video of hostage released

Israel, U.S.: Hamas Impeding Hostage Deal

Israeli officials claim that Hamas remains the main barrier in negotiations for the release of 101 hostages held since the October 2023 attacks in southern Israel. David Mencer, a spokesperson, criticized Hamas for setting “unreasonable and impossible” conditions that have stalled the process. The return of these captives, including both men, women, and children, has been identified as a top priority for the Israeli government, particularly Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Families of the hostages, gathering in Washington, D.C., at the General Assembly of the Jewish Federations of North America, voiced frustrations and pushed for greater advocacy efforts. Ruby Chen, a parent of one of the American-Israeli hostages, urged the U.S. administration and Jewish organizations to emphasize the need for the hostages’ safe return in their dialogues with the Israeli government. The families called for stronger moral support from the North American Jewish community, beyond financial backing, as a signal of solidarity.

This comes amid political changes, with former President Trump’s recent election win stirring mixed reactions. Some families hope for new momentum under his administration, while others, including Jonathan Dekel-Chen, expressed skepticism about whether it would lead to tangible progress in securing the hostages’ release. The families continue to appeal for decisive action, seeking an end to their 400-day ordeal.

New Video of Russian-Israeli Hostage Highlights Urgent Need for Humanitarian Action

Palestinian Islamic Jihad recently released a new video showing proof of life for Alexander “Sasha” Troufanov, a Russian-Israeli national who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023, attacks led by Hamas in southern Israel. Troufanov, who has been held in Gaza for over 400 days, appears in the undated video requesting aid, expressing concerns about dwindling food and hygiene supplies, and voicing fears of accidental harm from Israeli defense actions.

This is the third such video of Troufanov released by the group, with two prior videos published in May. Troufanov, an engineer with Annapurna Labs, an Amazon subsidiary, was taken alongside family members, some of whom were later released through negotiations facilitated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and a separate ceasefire arrangement. His father, Vitaly Troufanov, tragically lost his life during the attacks on the kibbutz.

New hostge video has been released from Gaza. It shows Alexander ("Sasha") Troufanov alive and referencing the war in Lebanon, indicating recency.



A reminder— he is being held by Palestinian Jihad, another terrorist group in Gaza.

Troufanov’s family, with his mother expressing both relief and worry after seeing the video, hopes for renewed efforts to secure his release. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum also called attention to the urgency of freeing all 101 captives held, stressing the grave conditions they endure as winter approaches.

Biden Administration: No Arms Embargo on Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

The U.S. Department of State has confirmed it will not impose an arms embargo on Israel, after Israel reportedly took steps to address humanitarian needs in Gaza. This decision follows a recent letter from the White House warning Israel of potential embargoes unless conditions improved for Palestinians in Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that Israel had met the initial conditions laid out, referencing a series of actions, including a newly approved aid package for Gaza.

At a press conference, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel echoed this view, noting that while Israel still has work to do, it has taken “significant measures” to address the outlined concerns. Patel emphasized that no policy changes were forthcoming on U.S.-Israel arms agreements at this time, though ongoing efforts to further improve conditions for Palestinians would be encouraged.

Trucks with Humanitarian aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 2, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

President Biden reinforced this stance in a recent meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, describing the U.S. commitment to Israel as “ironclad.” President-elect Donald Trump also engaged with Israeli Minister Ron Dermer in Florida, where they discussed Israel’s strategies in Gaza and Lebanon amid the intensifying regional challenges.