No Arrests for Amsterdam Jew Hunt; Attacks Coordinated on Social Media by Former UNRWA Employee

The police launched a major investigation into multiple violent incidents in which Arabs hunted down and attacked Jews in Amsterdam last week. Authorities announced that they had arrested 62 individuals. But Geet Wilders, who leads the largest political party in the Netherlands, revealed that none of the arrests were connected to the attacks on Jews.

“I am speechless,” Wilders tweeted. “Amsterdam Police just confirmed that NO ONE has been arrested during the Islamic Jewhunt in Amsterdam Thursday night. All arrests have been made before and during the soccer match and NOT during the pogrom.

In confirmation, Amsterdam authorities reported that 40 individuals received fines for disorderly conduct, and 10 more faced vandalism charges.

Some horrifying "just anti-Zionism" in Amsterdam tonight as Israeli soccer fans are lynched by huge pro-Palestine mobs. Where are the police?! pic.twitter.com/HMwQgCwJMi — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 8, 2024

Attacks targeting Israeli fans at a soccer match in Amsterdam carried out by roving bands of Arab Muslims on Thursday evening are being called a pogrom. Amsterdam authorities said Friday morning that five injured Israeli soccer fans have since been released from the hospital, and 20 to 30 other people were lightly wounded. Three Israelis were initially reported missing, but the Israeli Foreign Ministry has since stated that all Israelis have been accounted for.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that the attacks were planned in advance and coordinated on social media groups like Telegram and WhatsApp. One message sent to a Dutch-language WhatsApp group the day before Thursday night’s violent outbursts reads, “Tomorrow after the game, at night, part 2 of the Jew Hunt. Tomorrow we work them.”

Another message reads, “Who can sort fireworks? We need a lot of fireworks.” The pro-Palestinian activists refer to “cancer dogs,” an insult considered particularly vile in Holland.

Algemeiner reported on Monday that Ayman Nejmeh, who identified himself on social media as an Amsterdam resident and former UNRWA employee, was ”a key organizer, coordinating protest actions against Jewish targets.” This was revealed in a report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), which analyzed open-source intelligence and social media. The report also “revealed that protests around the Maccabi Tel Aviv game in Amsterdam were not isolated but part of a broader, coordinated effort.”

UNRWA| A former UNRWA teacher behind the organization of the #Amsterdampogrom

🧵3/3#AmsterdamAttack #AmsterdamPogrom



1/3

Following Abu-Rashid’s arrest, PGNL is led nowadays by Ayman Nejmeh, who appeared in the NCRI exposé as an administrator at one of PGNL’s instant… pic.twitter.com/H3sG1pnPwN — Dr. Fundji Benedict (@Fundji3) November 12, 2024

According to Joel Finkelstein, co-founder of NCRI, the phone number of the Syrian-born Nejmeh was listed as an admin for one WhatsApp group utilized by the Palestinian diaspora group, PGNL. Nejmeh took over the group from Palestinian-Dutch national Amin Abou Rashed, who was arrested last year on suspicion of funneling funds to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

“The ‘pogrom contagion’ spreading across Europe is no accident — terror-linked actors are deliberately weaponizing gatherings and social media to accelerate the spread of violence against Jewish communities,” Finkelstein told The Algemeiner. “This infrastructure of hate is evolving faster than democratic defenses and, left unchecked, these threats multiply across both borders and ethnicities.”