Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel rejects Lebanon ceasefire, as PA and Hamas attempt to harm Israel

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

November 12, 2024

2 min read

Smoke rises from a large fire after missiles launched from Lebanon hit Moshav Avivim, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, November 6, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Israel Stands Firm Against Ceasefire in Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Tuesday that there would be “no ceasefire and no pause” in Israel’s operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Following his first meeting with the IDF General Staff, Katz expressed confidence in the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) actions against Hezbollah, highlighting the recent assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a strategic victory. Katz emphasized that Israel would continue military actions to dismantle Hezbollah’s capabilities and maintain security in the region. Appointed on November 7, Katz replaced former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and previously served as Israel’s foreign minister.

Israel has reiterated that any arrangement must secure its right to independently counter terrorist threats and achieve its objectives, including pushing Hezbollah forces back beyond Lebanon’s Litani River. Katz also emphasized the risk to Iran, suggesting that Israeli forces are positioned to strike if Iran’s nuclear threats continue. Reports have surfaced about a possible ceasefire agreement; however, official talks are still ongoing. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is currently in the U.S., discussing these developments with top officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer arrives for a group picture of the new government at the president’s residence in Jerusalem, on December 29, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

————————————————————————————————-

Palestinian Official Blames Amsterdam Attacks on Global Frustration with Israel

A senior Palestinian Authority (PA) representative claimed that recent attacks targeting Israelis in Amsterdam highlight global frustration. Tayseer Nasrallah, a member of Fatah’s Revolutionary Council, asserted in an interview with Palestine TV that these incidents reflected widespread impatience with “Israeli arrogance.” Nasrallah, known for involvement in Fatah-Hamas reconciliation efforts, suggested that the violent outburst illustrated the broader resentment felt towards Israel.

Following these incidents, Dutch authorities detained 62 individuals suspected of participating in the attacks, which injured several Israelis. The PA’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement denouncing actions against Palestinians in Europe, though it did not address the violence directed toward Israelis. Separately, a FIFA complaint was filed by PMW and the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, condemning PA official Jabril Rajoub’s alleged promotion of violence through sports. In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called for measures to limit Rajoub’s influence on international sports associations.

————————————————————————————————-

IDF Uncovers Ammunition in Gaza Aid Convoy

During a recent inspection of an international aid convoy in Gaza, Israeli forces discovered a bag containing ammunition. The IDF reported observing “suspicious movements” in the convoy, prompting a thorough search at a checkpoint between northern and southern Gaza. The IDF detained individuals involved for further investigation and has begun coordinating with the relevant aid organization to understand the origin of the ammunition.

The convoy was part of internal transport within Gaza, not crossing through any official humanitarian aid entry points. Concerns remain high as reports indicate that Hamas has been diverting significant portions of humanitarian aid for resale or other purposes. Despite these challenges, the outgoing Biden administration continues to press Israel to facilitate increased humanitarian support to Gaza.

