Ben Shapiro: Trump is Noah, Made to Save This Generation

Noach was a righteous man, he was blameless in his age Genesis 6:9

Ben Shapiro, the conservative political commentator and media host, was ecstatic when Donald Trump won the election. But, as an Orthodox Jew, Shapiro’s reaction to the victory began by praising God and then turned Biblical, comparing Trump to Noah.

“Donald Trump pulled off the greatest comeback in the history of politics, sealing him the 47th president of the United States of America,” Shapiro said in his broadcast on Wednesday. “So I’m going to start today’s show by just saying, Baruch Hashem. For those who don’t speak Hebrew, that just means, thank God. Blessed is God. Because truly, thank you, God. Seriously, thank you God. The country is going to be way better off. The world is going to be way better off.”

Shapiro emphasized Divine Providence as the deciding factor in the election.

“See, here’s the thing, God spared Donald Trump’s life during this election cycle. Now, I know a lot of our listeners may not be big on God. They may not believe in God, but I have to say, it sometimes is pretty damn difficult not to see his hand moving in history. And God’s hand was clearly on Donald Trump when Donald Trump turned his head 20 degrees and avoided having his brains blown out live on national television.”

Indeed, Shapiro believes there is a divine plan behind the election outcome.

“God spared Donald Trump’s life for a reason. I don’t know God’s reasons. You don’t know God’s reasons. But he’s making his hand pretty damned apparent to anyone who is willing to watch. I’ll admit it: I’ve questioned some of God’s writing decisions on this particular season of Trump. We had not one but two assassination attempts. The feeble and elderly president actually going brain dead live on national TV, the replacement candidate being a professional five-star word salad chef, her passing over the popular Democratic governor of a swing state, choosing, instead, a nut job who has a clear physical resemblance to Gumby. Tony Hinchcliffe eating jugs peanuts seriously. God. What’s going on with the writing the season?”

Shapiro emphasized the craziness of the run-up to the election.

“But boy, oh boy, can God stick the landing season finale of Trump,” Shapiro gushed. He then explained why Trump was uniquely suited for the job.

“What makes Donald Trump different is that he, as a human, was built for this moment,” Shapiro began. “Now, there have been a lot of biblical comparisons for President Trump. Many people point out that King David had some pretty serious personal flaws but he was beloved by God. But I have a biblical comparison, which I think is better.”

“Noah, in the book of Genesis, the flood is coming and God finds a man who can build an ark, a man who is, as God puts it in the Bible, eesh tzaddik tamim haya bedorotv (a perfectly righteous man in his generation).”

A large billboard posted by the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, in support of Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump just days ahead of the US general elections, October 30, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

“The commentators on the Bible argue over what this means. If you say that he was good and if he was full in his generation, does that mean he was especially good because he was in a bad generation? Or is it the other thing? What many commentators say that Noah, in any other generation, would’ve been a Normie, just a normal person. But in his generation, he was built for his time. It was a bad generation, and he was a complete manl for his time.”

“That’s Donald Trump. Donald Trump is built for this time. Donald Trump has absorbed more punishment than any politician in modern history. No exaggeration and it’s not even close; twice impeached, four times indicted, fined tens of millions of dollars for nonsense, almost shot in the head, then almost shot in the head again.”

“We all know what the iconic image of Donald Trump is, the one that’s going to go down in the history books. It is not going to be him at McDonald’s, as awesome as that was, or him driving the garbage truck as hilarious as that was, or the mug shot or even him coming down at the Golden escalator. It is this particular photo.”

Shapiro then displayed the iconic photo of Trump, seconds after being shot, his fist raised in defiance.

An iconic image of Donald Trump, after a bullet appears to have grazed his head and bloodied his ear in an assassination attempt, defiantly resisting Secret Service so he can hold his fist in the air to show he survived



Photo: Evan Vucci/AP pic.twitter.com/KtZnVi1TRc — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 13, 2024

“I want you to look at this particular photo. This photo is everything. This is why Donald Trump is the most important man of our age. This photo is about courage in the face of danger. It is defiance in the face of assault. It is the American flag floating in the background, cheesy, unironic patriots of the world’s greatest country. That’s Donald Trump. He’s eesh tzaddik tamim haya bedorotv. He was built for this time. He was built for a time when America has to stare down its enemies and tell them that, as Trump once said to me, we might have to bomb them. However, it is also a time when hard-nosed business negotiations can yield international peace, which is what happened last time. He was built for a time when America has to choose between a future of economic dynamism and innovation or one of stagnation and decline. He was built for a time in which America has to choose between the power of treating each other as individuals. And I got to tell you, I’ve seen Donald Trump do it. No one treats people as individuals more than Donald Trump.’

He concludes with the very apt Noah comparison.

“Yes, Donald Trump has tons of flaws, and so did Noah. Check out the chapters that happened right after the flood. It gets a little weird.”

“But when the flood is coming, you need a man who bucks the strictures of a corrupt generation and builds the boat. And Donald Trump builds the boat. America is not only going to survive the storms, America will also rebuild once the waters recede and the waters are low. Thank you God. This generation requires a middle finger. Donald Trump is, and always was, that middle finger.”