Trump may have chosen UN Ambassador, Israel Takes down 1200 Hamas terrorists and gets hit by rockets from Houthis

Trump Reportedly Offers UN Ambassador Role to Stefanik

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly extended an offer to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who currently chairs the House Republican Conference, to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in his forthcoming administration, as per CNN.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) praised Stefanik, stating she would bring a robust stance to the U.N., combatting anti-American and anti-Israel bias and addressing issues like antisemitism. “Elise will be a formidable advocate for U.S. foreign policy, helping to reestablish America’s leadership on the world stage,” Lawler noted.

Jason Brodsky, United Against Nuclear Iran’s policy director, endorsed Stefanik’s potential for the role, highlighting her strong support for policies aimed at containing Iran. Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman called her appointment “a great choice,” while Richard Goldberg from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies humorously referenced the reaction in Turtle Bay.

In a separate post, Stefanik reminded her followers of the ongoing hostage crisis involving civilians captured by Hamas in Israel’s October 7, 2023, attack, urging efforts to secure their release. Stefanik has been actively involved in examining antisemitism on campuses as part of her work with the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

IDF Reports 2,000 Hamas Fighters Neutralized in Jabalia

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi announced on Friday that IDF operations in Jabalia over the last three weeks have resulted in the deaths of 1,000 Hamas militants and the capture of an additional 1,000 fighters.

During a situational briefing in the northern Gaza area, Halevi emphasized the significance of this achievement in the broader campaign against Hamas, underscoring the message that “the IDF only grows stronger through continued combat.” Since launching a major operation in Jabalia in early October, the IDF has remained committed to dismantling Hamas infrastructure and restoring security to Gaza’s neighboring communities.

Israeli military vehicles and tanks seen near the Israeli-Gaza border, as they prepare to enter for a military operation, October 6, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 *

Halevi also reiterated Israel’s determination to secure the return of hostages held by Hamas, vowing that operations in Gaza will persist with the goal of ensuring safety for local residents. He described the IDF’s actions as a signal to the Middle East of Israel’s formidable strength and resilience, with Israel engaged across multiple conflict fronts.

On Sunday, the IDF disclosed visual evidence of Hamas’s abuses against Gazan civilians, showcasing documented instances of torture. These materials, captured by IDF soldiers, highlight the organization’s oppressive methods against individuals suspected of opposition. The videos were obtained from Hamas’s security posts and underscore Hamas’s role not only as an adversary of Israel but as a threat to Gaza’s own citizens.

Houthi Missile Alert Triggers Sirens Near Jerusalem

Early Monday, sirens sounded in the Judean Foothills and Lachish area as a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia was intercepted before it could enter Israeli airspace. Areas affected included Beit Shemesh, Kfar Etzion, and Kiryat Arba, among others.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the missile’s interception and clarified that a fire in Beit Shemesh initially linked to missile debris was later determined to be arson. Yemen’s Houthi faction, a proxy for Iran, claimed responsibility, targeting an Israeli army base near Jerusalem. This launch followed U.S. airstrikes against Houthi-controlled weapon storage sites in Yemen.

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force also downed four drones from Iraq, with two intercepted before reaching Israeli territory. Sirens were activated in regions including the Dead Sea and Galilee, as residents reported hearing fighter jets. Iran-supported militias in Iraq, aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, have recently intensified drone attacks against Israel.

A drone crash was reported in Western Galilee on Monday, igniting a fire that was quickly controlled, while additional sirens were triggered by a UAV interception from Lebanon on Sunday night.