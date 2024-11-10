Qatar Orders Hamas Leaders Out as Terror Group’s Safe Haven Crumbles

In a significant blow to Hamas’s international standing, Qatar has informed the terror organization’s leadership that they are no longer welcome in Doha, marking a dramatic shift in the Gulf state’s long-standing relationship with the Palestinian militant group responsible for the October 7 massacre in Israel.

The decision comes after months of failed ceasefire negotiations. It follows intense pressure from the United States, particularly after Hamas executed American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and their repeated rejection of hostage release proposals. According to U.S. officials, Qatar agreed approximately two weeks ago to expel Hamas leaders from their capital, where the terror group has maintained a luxurious haven since 2012.

“Hamas is a terrorist group that has killed Americans and continues to hold Americans hostage,” a senior U.S. administration official told CNN. “After rejecting repeated proposals to release hostages, its leaders should no longer be welcome in the capitals of any American partner.”

Qatar’s role as a mediator has been controversial, given the emirate’s substantial financial support for Hamas. While exact figures are difficult to confirm, Qatar has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to Gaza under Hamas control, ostensibly for humanitarian purposes. However, much of this money has been diverted to fund terror activities, including constructing attack tunnels and procuring weapons.

The timing of Hamas’s expulsion appears to be influenced by multiple factors, including Donald Trump’s recent election victory. An Israeli official in Netanyahu’s office suggested that Trump’s win contributed to Qatar’s decision, as the president-elect would likely have opposed Hamas’s continued presence in Doha.

Qatar’s decision to end its role as mediator comes amid long-stalled negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal. A diplomat familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel that Qatar made this decision independently, concluding that neither side was negotiating in good faith. The diplomat noted that the decision isn’t necessarily permanent and could be reversed if both sides demonstrate sincere willingness to negotiate.

The expulsion creates uncertainty about Hamas’s future operations and leadership structure. While Turkey has been mentioned as a possible destination for the expelled Hamas leaders, the U.S. has made it clear it doesn’t want its allies hosting the terror group. This could significantly impact Hamas’s ability to maintain international connections and financial networks that have sustained its operations.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Justice Department charged several senior Hamas leaders over the October 7 terrorist attack, including Khaled Meshaal, who has been residing in Qatar. The indictments, combined with the recent expulsion order, represent a tightening noose around Hamas’s international operations.

Despite Hamas’s attempts to deny the expulsion order, calling it “baseless” and a “pressure tactic,” multiple sources have confirmed Qatar’s decision. The exact timeline for Hamas leaders’ departure remains unclear, but U.S. officials indicate they have not been given an extended period to leave.

This development could mark a turning point in the ongoing conflict, potentially weakening Hamas’s diplomatic position and limiting its negotiation ability. Egypt is expected to continue its mediating role due to its proximity to Gaza and existing contacts with Hamas leaders in the territory.

The expulsion from Qatar represents a significant diplomatic victory for Israel and its allies in their efforts to isolate Hamas internationally. It also demonstrates growing recognition among Arab states that hosting designated terror organizations carries increasingly significant diplomatic and political costs in the post-October 7 world.

For Israel, this development validates its position that Hamas must be completely isolated and defeated rather than treated as a legitimate political actor. The decision may also impact Hamas’s ability to coordinate its military operations and maintain its international funding networks, potentially accelerating its eventual defeat in Gaza.