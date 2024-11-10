Bible Prophecy and Donald Trump

The USA elections: What a roller coaster! The American people soundly rejected the lawfare, open borders, sexualization of children, rising prices, and national decline.

Trump’s energy and resilience at age 78 is truly remarkable!

Those who were willing to compare the patriot Trump to Hitler, thus demeaning the Holocaust, deserved to lose.

Even during the war, it’s heartening to see the rejoicing in Israel because their great ally has been re-elected.

We thank God for his mercy in allowing the USA a further reprieve under leadership that is pro-Israel. God heard the prayers of the remnant to give us a pro-life leader, not a priest.

Continue to pray for Trump’s protection.

Many people overseas didn’t understand and were misled by mainstream media and told to believe Trump is a felon.

If you find the election results shocking, reconsider your sources of information. That Trump would prevail was obvious on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter), but almost all mainstream media pushed a false narrative.

Yet God anointed the New York builder as a leader. We’ve repeatedly said that God does not necessarily call priests, rabbis, and pastors to be presidents.

Trump has demonstrated his deep love for the country, being willing to undergo relentless lawfare and assassination attempts to fulfill his mission as he said in his victory speech. God has kept him alive, he said, to rescue America.

The book President Trump’s Pro-Christian Accomplishments presents evidence, based on his four-year track record in the White House, that he may be the most pro-Christian, pro-Church, and pro-Israel President ever.

Relatives of Trump’s Scottish mother were associated with the Hebrides Revival, and his mother reportedly named him after the revival’s intercessor, a young man named Donald. This story is told at this link. We have a leader who believes in faith. In a commercial for his “God Bless the USA” Bibles, Trump said we need to “make America pray again.”

Israeli columnist Caroline Glick wrote that Israel must set goals for the next four years to ensure that Trump’s return is full of opportunities. This is a dangerous time during the Democrat’s so-called “lame duck” presidency while Biden remains in office until January 2025. We need to remember what happened during Barack Obama’s final months in office; Caroline wrote that “there is good reason to assume that in the two and a half months before Trump returns to office, the outgoing Biden team might try to initiate a resolution requiring Israel—on pain of Security Council sanctions—to accept a ceasefire in Gaza that will leave Hamas in power, a ceasefire in Lebanon that will leave Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border and in charge of Lebanon, or both. Now as then, Netanyahu must work with Trump’s team and Israel’s many allies in the Senate and House of Representatives to block these anticipated moves.”

Meanwhile, David Friedman, Trump’s first-term ambassador to Israel, recently published “One Jewish State” which sets out the case for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.The terrorist massacre committed by Hamas on 7 October 2023 brought both trauma and clarity —Israel now believes it must plan its future without obsessing over the opinions of others. In fact, Friedman was one of the leading architects of the historic Abraham Accords, one of the foremost achievements of Trump’s first term. Trump and his team were never awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for their major breakthrough in Jewish-Arab relations.

Now, what can we expect when Trump returns? Bible prophecy fulfillment will continue to proceed at full speed.

In addition to the Abraham Accords, the son of the deposed Shah of Iran called for the Cyrus Accords, named after Cyrus the Great, whose tomb is in Persia (Iran). Cyrus is a notable figure in Jewish scripture and is considered a savior by the Jewish and Iranian peoples. God prompted Cyrus to decree the rebuilding of the Temple and the return of the Jews to their homeland.

Even though the mullahs have threatened to assassinate Trump, the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Shah II, believes regime change can happen through sanctions and defections.

The Islamic Republic’s anti-Zionism is not a historical norm but a radical break from history by a radical regime. The Iranian revolution seeks to return to its historical origins, and Zionists will rejoice if it succeeds. The Ezekiel War, which would precede any such peace accord, surely must be near.

To contact Christine Darg visit her website at www.JerusalemChannel.tv