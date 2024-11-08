Democrat Party Rep Cautions Israelis on Trump’s Promises Amid US Election

In a candid discussion hosted by Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, Sheldon Schorer, former chair of the Democratic Party in Israel, voiced his concerns and hopes regarding Donald Trump’s bid for re-election. The dialogue, part of a special Arutz Sheva and Israel365 series covering the US election, underscored the complexity of Trump’s relationship with Israel and the broader Middle East.





Schorer’s remarks reflected a cautious skepticism about Trump’s return to the White House. “I see that people are generally unhappy,” Schorer said. “When people are unhappy, they tend to reject the current administration. Trump’s initial appeal lay in his promise to ‘drain the swamp’—to rescue the nation from the clutches of Washington insiders. Ironically, he soon became part of that very swamp.” Schorer credited Trump for successfully tapping into public dissatisfaction, albeit with what he called “exaggerated rhetoric.” He noted that Trump often portrayed a bleak economic picture despite low unemployment, a robust stock market, and subdued inflation. “He convinced people that things were terrible and that he was their savior,” Schorer said, “and people bought it. What can I say?”

As the election season progressed, a Channel 12 News poll suggested that 66% of Israelis preferred Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris when it came to advocating for Israel’s interests. However, Schorer challenged Trump’s recent assertion that the October 7 attacks by Hamas “would never have happened” under his leadership. “Does he think Hamas takes its cues from him?” Schorer questioned. “If he believes he can prevent such incidents, I’d like to see him prove it. Can he bring an end to this war? Can he ensure Israel’s security, protect it from future threats, and perhaps do something concrete about the hostages? I hope he does, but I’m waiting to see his approach.”

Schorer also criticized Trump’s handling of the Iranian nuclear threat. Reflecting on Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement, he argued that the move left Israel vulnerable. “We had a deal that imposed a 15-year ban on Iran’s nuclear development, along with inspection rights for the U.S.,” Schorer said. “Trump dismantled that, giving up those rights without any ‘Plan B’—no new sanctions, no negotiations, and no military action. So now, when he says he’ll stop Iran, I have to wonder. He didn’t do it before.”

The interview also touched on the broader dynamics of U.S. foreign policy. Following reports in Haaretz that the U.S. might pressure Israel to end the Gaza conflict after the election, Schorer considered the implications for both Biden and Trump. “Both parties have expressed interest in de-escalation, especially with regard to Palestinian suffering,” he said. “But any resolution must include the safe return of hostages and