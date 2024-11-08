“Iran’s Strategic Depth is Lost” says Foreign Policy Expert

Journalist and author Lee Smith, a leading voice on US foreign policy and author of *Disappearing the President*, recently spoke with Rabbi Pesach Wolicki in an interview for Arutz Sheva and Israel365’s US election coverage. Smith offered sharp insights on Donald Trump’s victory, the political landscape in Washington, and what he considers the global ramifications—particularly for Iran and its influence in the Middle East.



Reflecting on the election’s outcome, Smith admitted he wasn’t surprised. “I did expect the outcome. Many did,” he noted, adding that concerns about fraud in battleground states remained prevalent. “Fortunately, the RNC and the Trump campaign were vigilant, filing cases and threatening lawsuits where necessary. I thought the victory might be delayed. Instead, Trump’s victory was confirmed quickly, sparing us the uncertainty that often breeds violence.” He warned, however, that Trump’s return may bring fresh political tensions, hinting at preparations for resistance from his opposition.

Smith pointed to some pre-emptive efforts by political figures aligned with former President Obama, whom he describes as a key influence behind anti-Trump activism. “Rosa Brooks, a former Pentagon official, openly gamed scenarios for obstructing Trump’s second term,” he said, alleging these plans resemble “post-election contingency planning” rather than academic exercises. In Smith’s view, such planning fueled post-2020 election conflicts and Trump’s social media bans. “What they’re planning is real,” he insisted.

Smith urged Trump’s allies to be proactive. He proposed that Obama, whom he perceives as a behind-the-scenes influence on Trump opposition, should leave Washington—a symbolic departure to reinforce executive power transfer. “Obama has stayed in Washington, unlike any other president since Wilson, whose stay was due to illness,” Smith explained. “Obama’s influence has lingered over American politics, especially around Trump. It’s time he leaves, both for tradition and for the stability of the country.”

Turning to Iran, Smith was candid about his concerns. With Trump’s victory, Smith argues, “Iran’s deterrence has weakened considerably.” Israel’s ongoing operations against Iran’s proxies, particularly Hezbollah, have struck at Tehran’s perceived regional strength. “Without Hezbollah, Iran’s deterrence against Israel is hollow, particularly in the context of nuclear threats,” he said. He explained that Trump’s return would likely mean tougher stances on Iran, with decreased tolerance for the influence Iran leveraged during Obama’s administration. “The nuclear deal and sanctions relief kept Iran afloat, but that’s over. They’re in trouble, and their regime looks incredibly brittle.”

Despite his caution, Smith expressed optimism for the future. He believes Trump’s return could usher in stability domestically and strengthen alliances abroad, particularly with Israel. “There’s a real sense of celebration,” he shared. “For Americans and allies like Israel, this is a time of optimism. The last few years were hard, marked by open borders, rising crime, and inflation. Americans—and real friends of America—are hopeful once more. God bless them all.”