“America is looking for strong allies, not weak ones to be bossed around”

In a post-election analysis on Arutz Sheva and Israel365’s U.S. election coverage, political philosopher Yoram Hazony offered a broad perspective on Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat and what it may signal for American politics. Hazony, known for his advocacy of nationalist principles, characterized the electoral outcome as part of a larger, enduring trend rather than a transient moment in political history.



“Politics ebbs and flows—that’s its nature,” Hazony began. “What matters is seeing how events fit into the overarching trend.” He stressed that while many specific factors contributed to the election results, they collectively underscore the rise of nationalism as a lasting force within democratic societies. “Nationalism is here to stay. As globalist and imperialist tendencies become increasingly hostile to national independence and the cultural values many of us grew up with, the nationalist movement is taking root,” he asserted.

In Hazony’s view, the political left in the U.S. is moving in a direction he termed “woke neo-Marxism,” fueling a “cultural revolution” that has permeated influential institutions. This rapid shift, he argued, raises serious questions about the ideological trajectory of younger generations, particularly those under 40. “I wouldn’t rush to predict where young people will stand in ten years,” he cautioned, “but there are critical questions about the left’s direction and its commitment to democratic norms and peaceful transitions of power.”

On the subject of U.S.-Israel relations, Hazony pointed to a shifting Republican stance, which he described as both strengthened and recalibrated following the October 7th attacks on Israel. “There’s an intensified identification with Israel in certain parts of the right,” he noted, emphasizing that the GOP is no longer the party committed to liberal internationalism and a foreign policy of global policing. Instead, he said, “the new Republican Party seeks strong allies—nations that can shoulder their own defense. A capable ally doesn’t require America to fight its battles for them.”

Reflecting on the election night itself, Hazony shared that he attended an election watch party with young nationalist supporters in Washington, describing the atmosphere as highly optimistic.

He closed by urging a return to civility and order in American political traditions. “If Kamala Harris could concede the election, it would set a valuable precedent for smoother transitions of power,” Hazony said. “Such a gesture could benefit not only the U.S. but democracies across the Western world, which have also struggled with maintaining orderly transitions in recent years.”