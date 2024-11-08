Republicans Oversees Chairman: A Different Middle East Now That Trump is President

Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas in Israel, sees Donald Trump’s presidential win as a turning point, not only for Americans living abroad but also for the strategic stability of the Middle East. Speaking on Arutz Sheva and Israel365’s special election coverage, Zell highlighted the implications of Trump’s victory for expats and U.S. foreign policy.



“We’re about to see leadership, real leadership, in Washington,” Zell said. “With Trump and Vance at the helm, we’re looking at a very different Middle East ahead. For too long, when Iran and its proxies in the region looked to Washington, they saw weakness. Now, with renewed courage in the White House, it’s time for a reset. G-d willing, Iran will reconsider its approach.”

As evidence of this shift, Zell noted reports suggesting that the Houthis, Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, have announced intentions to halt their interference with shipping in the Red Sea. “That’s proof positive of how significant this change in Washington is,” Zell asserted.

For U.S. citizens living abroad, Trump’s promises on tax reform are equally significant. According to Zell, Trump is the first president-elect to pledge a serious review of citizenship-based taxation, a long-standing issue for expats. “Trump is looking to align the U.S. with nearly every other country in the world by moving to residence-based taxation,” Zell explained, which would end the requirement for U.S. citizens abroad to pay taxes on foreign-earned income. “That would be a game-changer for expats.”

Yet for American expats in Israel, Zell observed, issues of taxation are often overshadowed by the regional concerns of security, terrorism, and Israel’s future. “The day-to-day tax challenges matter, but for Americans here, they’re eclipsed by the stakes of regional stability,” he said.

Zell, who assisted many U.S. citizens in Israel in casting their votes, described a surge in enthusiasm among Trump supporters in Israel. “I’ve never seen this level of commitment before,” he remarked. Interestingly, many Trump voters had previously identified as Democrats, but, as Zell explained, the Democratic Party’s shifting stance on Israel led many to reevaluate their political alignment. “The Republican Party is now seen as the steadfast supporter of Israel. For many, that’s where their values now align.”