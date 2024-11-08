MK Ohad Tal: Trump’s Return, Gallant’s Dismissal, and Israel’s Path Forward

MK Ohad Tal, a member of Israel’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, shared his views in a recent Arutz Sheva–Israel365 interview on the implications of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s reelection, the end of Joe Biden’s term, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



“I think every person who wants the best for Israel should be happy today,” Tal told Rabbi Pesach Wolicki. He added, “When you see that the Iranians are upset, and those burning American and Israeli flags on college campuses are disappointed, that’s a strong indicator that this is a win for us.” Tal also noted Trump’s sweep, alongside Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, as an “unbelievable victory” that he believes will be beneficial not only for Israel but for the world.

On the firing of Gallant, Tal argued that the decision was unrelated to recent U.S. events, pointing instead to Gallant’s opposition to government policy in critical moments. “Gallant was against Israel moving into Rafah and opposed operations in Lebanon,” Tal stated, mentioning that Gallant had pushed for a ceasefire with Hamas. Tal underscored that “a Defense Minister, especially in wartime, should align with the government and the Prime Minister.” He maintained that while debate is acceptable, ultimately, a minister should support government decisions, especially when tasked with their execution.

Turning to Trump’s potential impact on U.S.-Israel relations, Tal voiced confidence: “President Trump has always backed Israel. With the threat from Iran escalating, I believe Trump will support Israel’s efforts to alter that reality.”

Regarding the Biden administration during its final months, Tal pointed to what he described as “last-minute maneuvers” by the Obama administration in the United Nations as a cautionary precedent. He expressed confidence, however, that Netanyahu would prepare for any such moves, noting that the Republican-controlled Congress could bolster Israel against any adverse shifts.

Tal concluded with a call for bipartisan support: “Israel has friends on both sides of the aisle, and maintaining those relationships is essential. We’re looking forward to what we hope will be four good years for Israel and America.”