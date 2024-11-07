Knesset approves family deportation law, Israel thwarts Jerusalem attack, and conducts major strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Knesset Approves Law for Deportation of Families with Ties to Terrorism

The Knesset passed a new law authorizing the deportation of family members of terrorists if they were found to have prior knowledge of planned attacks but did not notify authorities. Under this legislation, the Interior Minister has the power to deport close relatives—such as parents, siblings, and spouses—of individuals involved in terrorist activities.

The remains of the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists when they infiltrated Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, 2023, near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, January 4, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

This measure, passed by a 61-41 vote, aims to reduce terrorist acts by penalizing family members who may support or incite violence. Maurice Hirsch, a leader at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, noted that this law is a crucial tool in the fight against terrorism, ensuring that families of terrorists are held accountable if they are found to condone violent acts. This law will be a temporary but strict deterrent for anyone aiding or abetting terrorism through passive or active support within the family.

Security Forces Stop Car-Ramming Attempt Near Jerusalem

Israeli soldiers check cars in Anata, east Jerusalem, October 10, 2022. Photo by Flash90

Israeli security forces prevented an attempted car-ramming attack in Anata, east of Jerusalem, early on Thursday morning. Reports indicate that a speeding vehicle, driven by a suspect who ignored commands to stop, accelerated toward police officers. In response, the officers opened fire, neutralizing the attacker.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also carried out an airstrike on a group of armed individuals in Tulkarem, located in northwestern Samaria, early on Thursday. These actions come amid heightened security and vigilance in the region following recent incidents, as forces continue to work to prevent terrorist acts.

Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon Result in 60 Hezbollah Casualties

In an intense military response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a series of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions deep within Lebanon, reportedly killing 60 Hezbollah operatives. The strikes focused on areas north of Lebanon’s Litani River, including Baalbek and Hezbollah positions near Beirut-Rafic Hariri Airport.

The IDF confirmed that among the targets hit was a rocket launcher used in a recent Hezbollah attack on central Israel. In addition to these airstrikes, Israeli ground forces conducted operations to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon. These military actions, aimed at Hezbollah command centers, weapons storage sites, and operational infrastructure, were carried out with high-precision tactics to limit civilian exposure, underscoring Israel’s commitment to preventing Hezbollah from using civilians as shields.