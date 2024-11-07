Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Hezbollah Targets Trump Heights

 “I am for the one whom Hashem and this people and all the men of Yisrael have chosen, and I will stay with him.

Samuel

16:

18

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

November 7, 2024

< 1 minute

The Golan Eagle honoring President Trump located at the village of Trump Heights. Placed July 4, 2020. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

Sirens sounded in Trump Heights as  Hezbollah rocket attack targeted the Golan Heights on Wednesday. The attack came shortly after the election results were announced, indicating that Trump was the victor. 

Trump Heights was named after the 45th president in 2019 in gratitude to Donald Trump for support for Israel and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Trump Heights village with 30 families was attacked again today by rockets from southern Lebanon, was visited by Golan Regional Council’s head Ori Kallner, Trump Heights, Golan Heights on November 6, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

Several other communities, including Snir, Sha’al, and Matzok Orvim, were also under alert.

Color Red sirens were also sounded across central Israeli communities including Tel Aviv, Netanya, Ramat Gan, Herzliya and others. Alarms also sounded in cities located in the Upper Galilee region and Nahariya.

Shrapnel was reported to have fallen in an open space near Ben Gurion airport. 

A video posted to Twitter shows a rocket that landed on a car in central Israel.

Iron Dome interceptions were also witnessed over Ra’anana in Central Israel.

The IDF stated that 11 rockets were fired in total.

