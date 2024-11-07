Hezbollah Targets Trump Heights

Sirens sounded in Trump Heights as Hezbollah rocket attack targeted the Golan Heights on Wednesday. The attack came shortly after the election results were announced, indicating that Trump was the victor.

Trump Heights was named after the 45th president in 2019 in gratitude to Donald Trump for support for Israel and recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Trump Heights village with 30 families was attacked again today by rockets from southern Lebanon, was visited by Golan Regional Council’s head Ori Kallner, Trump Heights, Golan Heights on November 6, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

Several other communities, including Snir, Sha’al, and Matzok Orvim, were also under alert.

Color Red sirens were also sounded across central Israeli communities including Tel Aviv, Netanya, Ramat Gan, Herzliya and others. Alarms also sounded in cities located in the Upper Galilee region and Nahariya.

Shrapnel was reported to have fallen in an open space near Ben Gurion airport.

נפילת רסיס בנתב״ג. נזק קל ב"ה ללא נפגעים pic.twitter.com/pjYqO3t7KW — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 6, 2024

A video posted to Twitter shows a rocket that landed on a car in central Israel.

📌 תיעוד נפילת רסיסי טיל יירוט על רכב בתל אביבhttps://t.co/Zt7NqR2aTl pic.twitter.com/VQqIGuEB05 — אל-חנאדק (@ALkhanadeqHe) November 6, 2024

Iron Dome interceptions were also witnessed over Ra’anana in Central Israel.

The IDF stated that 11 rockets were fired in total.