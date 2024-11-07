90 Orthodox Rabbis Endorse Trump and Praise His Victory

As the dust settles, many are trying to understand who supported Trump, boosting him to victory, and who voted for four more years of the Democratic nightmare. Orthodox Jews stood firmly with Trump in this election.

While US Jews have traditionally supported the Democratic party, the Biden-Harris administration has been unsupportive of Israel in its existential multifront war against Iran and its proxies. Following in the footsteps of his former boss, President Obama, Biden has surreptitiously pushed aside sanctions, allowing Iran’s economy to thrive and providing funding for the war against Israel.

So it was more than a bit surprising when, in a last-ditch pre-election effort, the Harris campaign announced that 33 “Orthodox rabbis” had endorsed her candidacy. It was later revealed that few of the signees were Orthodox Jews and many of them were not rabbis.

Dems Claim 33 "Orthodox Rabbis" signed letter in support of Kamala



9 are women. Orthodox Judaism does not ordain women.



Rabbi Shamir Caplan appears to be an Australian clergyman in Melbourne who endorses gay marriage



Michael Langer was a fellow of the anti-Israel T'ruah hate… pic.twitter.com/59cOXIvvHN — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) November 4, 2024

Nonetheless, this announcement was immediately followed by more than 50 Orthodox rabbis endorsing Trump’s candidacy. This number quickly increased and just a few days later, 90 rabbis had taken the courageous stance by endorsing Trump earlier this week and breaking away from the timid and apprehensive approach that has been so harmful to the Jewish community as it embraced an extremist agenda based on anti-Bible values.

Many came out with praise for the 47th president of the United States.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz was enthusiastic about Trump’s victory.

“Congratulations to the most pro-Israel president ever on a decisive victory,” Rabbi Weisz told Israel365 News. “Israelis are looking forward to the return of the Trump policies that led to the greatest period of peace and prosperity for our region.”

Rabbi Pini Dunner of the Beverly Hills Synagogue had high expectations for the future under the Trump administration.

“I see a future where the partnership between America and Israel is stronger,” Rabbi Pinner said. “The USA, with Israeli support, will do everything necessary to protect the West from the advances of Iran and Islamic extremism. President Trump and Vice President Vance are the engines of Western values. Israel and its supporters are in complete alignment with the aspirations of these two titans of leadership and freedom, who are steadfast defenders of our shared values and our collective security. Together, America and Israel will rise, resolute and united, as a pillar of hope against the forces of evil that threaten our world.”

🚨 NEW: President Trump vows to hold colleges accountable, remove accreditation and funding from schools that refuse to end anti-Semitic propaganda.pic.twitter.com/7xjs5Tw4IY — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) September 19, 2024

Rabbi Dov Fischer of Young Israel of Orange County (CA) noted that Trump had expanded the Republican camp to include many groups, including the Jews that might have felt marginalized in the past.

“As with the American Hispanic community and the community of American Black men, we of the Jewish community also are transitioning in record numbers to Republican traditional values that parallel the values of authentic Judaism,” Rabbi Fischer said. “We reject the radical woke extremes of a Democrat party our grandparents would not recognize. As the meme goes, we have not abandoned the Democrats. Rather, the Democrat party has abandoned us. We care about the woke social engineering they are forcing onto our school children. We oppose men competing in women’s sports and children being encouraged to change gender without telling their parents. And we certainly are outraged that the Democrat party has not acted to stop anti-Semitic outrages on campuses while also adopting a tone that lends legitimacy to those who falsely accuse Israel of genocide and demand the unacceptable ‘Two State Solution.’ It is time we Jews reject the self-abnegating values of Hollywood and ‘The Squad,’ and wear our Judaism with unapologetic pride.”

Rabbi Fischer had some recommendations for the newly elected second-term president.

“His priority has to be repairing American society beset with a host of security, economic, and social problems,” Rabbi Fischer said. “But he also sees himself as saved by Divine Providence – and on multiple occasions. That gives Trump a unique opportunity to support a strong Israel, as he did in his historic first term, more so than any previous American president. That means endorsing Israel’s current objective of absolute victory in Gaza, the defeat of Hamas, the dismantling of Hezbollah, the defanging of Iran, the support of Jewish settlement throughout the land of Israel, and an end to the ‘two-state delusion’ (SIC). All that is far more doable with Trump as president.”

The list of 90 rabbis includes: