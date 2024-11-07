Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

90 Orthodox Rabbis Endorse Trump and Praise His Victory

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

November 7, 2024

As the dust settles, many are trying to understand who supported Trump, boosting him to victory, and who voted for four more years of the Democratic nightmare. Orthodox Jews stood firmly with Trump in this election.

While US Jews have traditionally supported the Democratic party, the Biden-Harris administration has been unsupportive of Israel in its existential multifront war against Iran and its proxies. Following in the footsteps of his former boss, President Obama, Biden has surreptitiously pushed aside sanctions, allowing Iran’s economy to thrive and providing funding for the war against Israel.

So it was more than a bit surprising when, in a last-ditch pre-election effort, the Harris campaign announced that 33 “Orthodox rabbis” had endorsed her candidacy. It was later revealed that few of the signees were Orthodox Jews and many of them were not rabbis. 

Nonetheless, this announcement was immediately followed by more than 50 Orthodox rabbis endorsing Trump’s candidacy. This number quickly increased and just a few days later, 90 rabbis had taken the courageous stance by endorsing Trump earlier this week and breaking away from the timid and apprehensive approach that has been so harmful to the Jewish community as it embraced an extremist agenda based on anti-Bible values. 

Many came out with praise for the 47th president of the United States.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz was enthusiastic about Trump’s victory.

“Congratulations to the most pro-Israel president ever on a decisive victory,” Rabbi Weisz told Israel365 News. “Israelis are looking forward to the return of the Trump policies that led to the greatest period of peace and prosperity for our region.” 

Rabbi Pini Dunner of the Beverly Hills Synagogue had high expectations for the future under the Trump administration.

“I see a future where the partnership between America and Israel is stronger,” Rabbi Pinner said. “The USA, with Israeli support, will do everything necessary to protect the West from the advances of Iran and Islamic extremism. President Trump and Vice President Vance are the engines of Western values. Israel and its supporters are in complete alignment with the aspirations of these two titans of leadership and freedom, who are steadfast defenders of our shared values and our collective security. Together, America and Israel will rise, resolute and united, as a pillar of hope against the forces of evil that threaten our world.”

Rabbi Dov Fischer of Young Israel of Orange County (CA) noted that Trump had expanded the Republican camp to include many groups, including the Jews that might have felt marginalized in the past.

“As with the American Hispanic community and the community of American Black men, we of the Jewish community also are transitioning in record numbers to Republican traditional values that parallel the values of authentic Judaism,” Rabbi Fischer said. “We reject the radical woke extremes of a Democrat party our grandparents would not recognize. As the meme goes, we have not abandoned the Democrats. Rather, the Democrat party has abandoned us. We care about the woke social engineering they are forcing onto our school children. We oppose men competing in women’s sports and children being encouraged to change gender without telling their parents. And we certainly are outraged that the Democrat party has not acted to stop anti-Semitic outrages on campuses while also adopting a tone that lends legitimacy to those who falsely accuse Israel of genocide and demand the unacceptable ‘Two State Solution.’ It is time we Jews reject the self-abnegating values of Hollywood and ‘The Squad,’ and wear our Judaism with unapologetic pride.”

Rabbi Fischer had some recommendations for the newly elected second-term president.

“His priority has to be repairing American society beset with a host of security, economic, and social problems,” Rabbi Fischer said. “But he also sees himself as saved by Divine Providence – and on multiple occasions. That gives Trump a unique opportunity to support a strong Israel, as he did in his historic first term, more so than any previous American president. That means endorsing Israel’s current objective of absolute victory in Gaza, the defeat of Hamas, the dismantling of Hezbollah, the defanging of Iran, the support of Jewish settlement throughout the land of Israel, and an end to the ‘two-state delusion’ (SIC). All that is far more doable with Trump as president.”

The list of 90 rabbis includes:

  1. Rabbi Tuly Weisz
  2. Rabbi Pesach Wolicki
  3. Rabbi Elie Mischel
  4. Rabbi Pesach Lerner
  5. Rabbi Yitzchok Adlerstein
  6. Rabbi Pini Dunner
  7. Rabbi Yaakov Menken
  8. Rabbi Yonah Gross
  9. Rabbi Avrohom Gordimer
  10. Rabbi Rafi Eis
  11. Rabbi Dov Fischer
  12. Rabbi Judah Mischel
  13. Rabbi David F. Katz
  14. Rabbi Yehuda Oppenheimer
  15. Rabbi Ze’ev Smason
  16. Rabbi Shaul Gold
  17. Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld
  18. Rabbi Steven Pruzansky
  19. Rabbi Josh Wander
  20. Rabbi Heshie Billet
  21. Rabbi Nahum Spirn
  22. Rabbi Ari Galandauer
  23. Rabbi Mordechai Cohen
  24. Rabbi Yerachmiel Seplowitz
  25. Rabbi Dr. Mark Weiner
  26. Rabbi Chaim Goldberger
  27. Rabbi Moshe B. Parnes
  28. Rabbi Richard Wolpoe
  29. Rabbi Yitzchak Rosenbaum
  30. Rabbi Ari Abramowitz
  31. Rabbi Steven Waxman
  32. Rabbi Ephraim Slepoy
  33. Rabbi Yehuda Hausman
  34. Rabbi Avichai Goodman
  35. Rabbi Elan Adler
  36. Rabbi David Pardo
  37. Rabbi Daniel Hartstein
  38. Rabbi Eliezer Langer
  39. Rabbi Jak Rubin
  40. Rabbi Jeff Wohlgelernter
  41. Rabbi Zvi Friedman
  42. Rabbi Meir Selig
  43. Rabbi Keith Wasserstrom 
  44. Rabbi Refael Aryeh Smith 
  45. Rabbi Menachem Mendel HaLevi Stern
  46. Rabbi Michael Friedman 
  47. Rabbi Yosef Pollak
  48. Rabbi Dovid Pinchas Hirsch
  49. Rabbi Gavriel Lakser
  50. Rabbi Eliyahu W. Ferrell
  51. Rabbi Hillel Horovitz
  52. Rabbi Yitzchok Kolakowski
  53. Rabbi Jack Novograd
  54. Rabbi Doron Beckerman
  55. Rabbi Daniel Olgin
  56. Rabbi Yitzchak Goldstein
  57. Rabbi Hershel Lutch
  58. Rabbi Ian Azizollahoff
  59. Rabbi Jacob Teller
  60. Chaplain Bruce Bublick
  61. Rabbi Aryeh Moshen
  62. Rabbi Yosef Dinim
  63. Rabbi Zvi Sacks
  64. Rabbi Binyomin Fishman
  65. Rabbi Ben-Zion Saydman
  66. Rabbi Yaakov Wasserman
  67. Rabbi David Elbaz
  68. Rabbi David Roth
  69. Rabbi Reuven Mann
  70. Rabbi Benzion Buchman
  71. Rabbi Eli Reidler
  72. Rabbi Shabsie Saphirstein
  73. Rabbi Yonah HaLevi Stern
  74. Rabbi Reuven Escott
  75. Rabbi Yaakov Ely
  76. Rabbi Aryeh Shulman
  77. Rabbi Mayer Elefant
  78. Rabbi Eli Rabinowitz
  79. Rabbi Avraham Gross
  80. Rabbi Yitzchak Gross
  81. Rabbi Nisim Mushiev
  82. Rabbi Yehoshua Kahan
  83. Rabbi Yosef Wetstein
  84. Rabbi Chaim Benveniste
  85. Rabbi Rashi Simon
  86. Rabbi Hershel Goldwasser
  87. Rabbi Jacob Frank
  88. Rabbi Andrew Schultz
  89. Rabbi Yitzchak Twersky 
  90. Rabbi Noah Pickholtz

