Hezbollah Targets Trump Heights, Netanyahu Shakes Up Israeli Defense Leadership, and Hamas Challenges Trump’s Pledge

Hezbollah Strikes Trump Heights After Trump’s Election Victory

Hezbollah launched rockets toward Trump Heights in Israel’s Golan Heights on Wednesday, following Donald Trump’s victory speech in Florida after the U.S. presidential election. Named after Trump in 2019 in recognition of U.S. acknowledgment of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, the area was targeted shortly before additional rockets struck central Israel, briefly grounding flights at Ben-Gurion Airport. No injuries were reported.

This incident marks another escalation in the region, where Hezbollah has launched over 16,000 projectiles at Israel since October 2023, following the initial Hamas-led invasion of the Negev region. Previously, Hezbollah rocket fire had struck other Golan communities, resulting in civilian casualties, including the deaths of several children in Majdal Shams.

————————————————————————————————-Netanyahu Replaces Gallant with Israel Katz as Defense Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, appointing Foreign Minister Israel Katz to the position. The announcement came as the United States concluded Election Day voting, dominating global headlines. Netanyahu also revealed that Gideon Sa’ar would succeed Katz as Foreign Minister.

Netanyahu cited the importance of trust between the prime minister and defense minister, particularly during wartime. He acknowledged that although cooperation with Gallant was initially effective, recent public disagreements had weakened their relationship. Netanyahu expressed frustration over Gallant’s handling of military strategies, stating that disputes had reached public and enemy audiences, causing potential security risks.

A senior government official suggested that Gallant’s departure could reduce leaks and improve military success. Netanyahu praised Katz’s extensive experience in various ministerial roles, highlighting his “decisive and responsible” approach to leadership.

Netanyahu also assured the public that rumors of further dismissals within security agencies were untrue, calling them divisive and misleading. Gallant, responding to his dismissal, reiterated his commitment to Israel’s security. Meanwhile, Katz pledged to lead the military to achieve key objectives, including the release of hostages, the dismantling of Hamas, and security for northern and southern residents.

Following Gallant’s dismissal, opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the decision as “madness,” sparking protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The police emphasized maintaining order while respecting the right to peaceful protest.

————————————————————————————————-

Hamas Warns Trump Will Be Tested on Pledge to Stop Gaza War

Following Donald Trump’s recent election win, Hamas senior official Sami Abu Zuhri stated that the former president would face scrutiny over his past comments on ending the war in Gaza. Abu Zuhri urged Trump to “learn from Biden’s mistakes” and adopt a different approach.

In a March interview, Trump had voiced support for Israel’s right to defend itself but cautioned that prolonged conflict could harm Israel’s international standing. He emphasized the need for a swift resolution and warned of diminishing global support for Israel if the conflict continued indefinitely. Trump expressed hope that peace would follow, allowing Israel and its neighbors to return to normalcy.