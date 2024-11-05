Israeli Support for Trump, Hamas Rejects of Ceasefire, and Major PFLP Arrests

Israeli Jews Show Strong Support for Trump in Upcoming U.S. Election

A large majority of Israeli Jews favor former U.S. President Donald Trump over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, according to a new survey. The poll, conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute’s Viterbi Family Center, reveals that 72% of Jewish Israelis believe a Trump victory would better serve Israel’s interests, while only 11% support a potential Harris administration.

Among Israeli Arabs, opinions were mixed, with nearly half (46%) seeing little distinction between the two candidates. However, among those with a preference, 27% leaned toward Trump, compared to 22.5% for Harris. Notably, support for Trump was especially strong among younger Israeli Jews, with 90% of those aged 18-34 favoring Trump, compared to just 2% for Harris.

A large billboard posted by the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, in support of Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump just days ahead of the US general elections, October 30, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

An earlier survey by Channel 12 in Israel found similarly high support for Trump, with 66% of Israelis overall favoring him over Harris, and 93% of voters from Israel’s right-wing and religious coalition parties choosing Trump.

Hamas Rejects Egypt’s Ceasefire Proposal

Hamas has declined an Egyptian proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza that included the release of four Israeli hostages, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Speaking with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Blinken stated that Hamas refused to release hostages, thus blocking a possible temporary truce and humanitarian relief for Gaza, based on a summary of their conversation.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had put forward a 12-day plan in late October, beginning with a 48-hour ceasefire followed by the phased release of four hostages. In exchange, Israel would release about 100 Palestinian prisoners, with the goal of indirect talks to extend the ceasefire.

Families of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip and supporters dress in white as they attend a silent protest calling for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, outside the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, November 4, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

In a separate proposal from Doha, a one-month ceasefire was suggested if Hamas released 11 hostages, prioritizing female captives. CIA Director Bill Burns, during talks in Doha, reportedly offered a 28-day ceasefire for the release of eight hostages by Hamas, with Israel freeing Palestinian prisoners. However, Mossad Director David Barnea indicated that an agreement remains unlikely, given Hamas’s continued demands.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly opposed ending the campaign against Hamas, recently proposing financial incentives for captors to return hostages, along with safe passage for Hamas members and their families.

Israeli Forces Arrest Over 60 PFLP Operatives in Judea and Samaria

In a major counter-terrorism operation, Israeli forces have detained over 60 members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in Judea and Samaria, as confirmed in a joint statement by Israel’s Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Defense Forces.

Those apprehended include regional PFLP leaders, activists, and students involved in PFLP activities. Among the detainees were Abla Sa’adat, the spouse of imprisoned PFLP leader Ahmed Sa’adat, and Tahrir Badran Jaber, an activist from Ramallah. The Union of Women’s Committees, an organization linked to the PFLP and classified as a terrorist group in 2021, was also a target in the arrests.

Palestinian PFLP supporters seen during a rally marking the 52st anniversary of its founding, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on December 14, 2019. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

The IDF emphasized that the PFLP has been active in planning attacks against Israel and has recently aimed to expand its operations in the area. During the operation, Israeli forces conducted home searches, detained activists for questioning, and closed multiple offices linked to the group. Additionally, in Lebanon, senior PFLP operative Najal Abd al-Aal and others were eliminated.

In a separate event, two armed terrorists were killed in an Israeli drone strike near Jenin as Israeli forces conducted counter-terror operations in northern Samaria. Border Police also intercepted over one million shekels (around $266,657) suspected to be terror-related funds from a Palestinian resident of Hebron.