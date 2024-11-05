Messianic Leader Compares Trump to Biblical King Jehu

While the left-wing compares Trump to Hitler, his supporters associate the former president to a bevy of Biblical characters. Most recently, a prominent Messianic pastor compared Trump to an obscure Biblical king, which had most people searching for their Bibles. Indeed, Trump has always evoked Biblical references. In the last election, the Sanhedrin compared him to Cyrus, the Persian King labeled ‘Messiah’ in the Bible, who returned the Jews from exile and helped build the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

At the Inaugural National Faith Summ held in Cobb County, Georgia, last week, Jonathan Cahn, a Messianic pastor who founded the Hope of the World Ministries, compared GOP candidate and former President Donald Trump to “Jehu, the warrior king.”

“Jehu came to the capital city with an agenda to drain the swamp. Jehu formed an alliance with the religious conservatives of the land. So, it was your destiny to do the same. To come to power, Jehu had to prevail against the nation’s former first lady. So, to come to power you had to prevail against the nation’s former first lady. Jehu overturned the cult of Baal by which children were sacrificed. So, God chose you to overturn America’s cult of Baal, Roe vs. Wade,” Cahn said from the podium.

Jehu, the son of Jehoshaphat, was the tenth king of the northern Kingdom of Israel who ruled for 28 years. His anointing was described in II Kings 9.

The prophet Elisha summoned a man from the company of the prophets and said to him, “Tuck your cloak into your belt, take this flask of olive oil with you and go to Ramoth Gilead. When you get there, look for Jehu, son of Jehoshaphat, the son of Nimshi. Go to him, get him away from his companions and take him into an inner room. Then take the flask and pour the oil on his head and declare, ‘This is what the Lord says: I anoint you king over Israel.’ Then open the door and run; don’t delay!” II Kings 9:1-2

Jehu’s existence has been corroborated by archaeological evidence.

Depiction of Jehu King of Israel giving tribute to King Shalmaneser III of Assyria, on the Black Obelisk of Shalmaneser III from Nimrud (circa 827 BC) in the British Museum (London). Credit: By Steven G. Johnson (Own work), CC BY-SA 3.0,

“It will be the last act and maybe America’s last chance of redemption. But for that to happen, you must seek Him with all your heart. Follow Him with all your might. Jehu was born to make his nation great again by turning it back to God. So were you,” Cahn continued.

“You are a trumpet of God. And the trumpet can only fulfill its purpose if it’s filled with the breath of the One who holds it up and blows through it,” says Cahn. “God is the One who lifted you up, and He wills that you be filled with a breath of His Spirit. God is calling you to go all out for God, for Him, and if you [do], then what follows will be the greatest and most glorious part. Then you will do what no president has ever done.”

Cahn first compares Trump to Jehu in his 2016 book “The Paradigm”. Cahn stated that just as Jehu took control of and restored the Kingdom of Israel by killing idolaters, Trump would “drain the swamp” of Washington and “make America great again.” In the modern version told by Cahn, the Clintons were compared to Ahab and Jezebel.

In 2017, the nascent Sanhedrin sent a letter to newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, calling on him to ascend to the Temple Mount and pray for world peace when he arrives in Jerusalem for his historic visit.

“We, the judges of the Sanhedrin, the high court according to the Torah of Israel, are pleased that you are visiting Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the Nation of Israel in which the creator of the world chose as the site of the Holy Temple,” the letter read.

“We hope that you will decide to go up to the Temple Mount, Mount Moriah, to the proper areas, and by doing so, you will merit the blessings of King Solomon, who founded the Temple with the intention that foreign leaders will come from afar to bring peace to their lands.

“If that is indeed your intention, there is but one way to do this: to declare the raising up of the Temple as a universal human goal within the sanctified Biblically defined boundaries.

“The attempts to find a common language with the enemy pertaining to the dividing of Jerusalem and the Land of Israel are futile and will not bring any blessing.”

Rabbi Hillel Weiss, the spokesman for the Sanhedrin, explained.

“President Trump can choose to be a part of a process to bring the Messiah and unprecedented blessing to the world, in the same manner that King Cyrus played his part in building the Second Temple,” he said.

A large billboard posted by the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, in support of Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump just days ahead of the US general elections, October 30, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

One year later, in gratitude to President Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Jerusalem, the nascent Sanhedrin and the Mikdash (Temple) Educational Center minted a replica of the silver half-shekel Biblically mandated to be donated by every Jewish male to the Temple. An image of President Trump was engraved on the face of the coin alongside an image of the ancient Persian King Cyrus, who facilitated the building of the Second Temple that ended the Babylonian Exile in 538 BCE.

Despite not being a Jew, the Prophet Isaiah (45:1) described Cyrus as “Moshiach” (the anointed one)