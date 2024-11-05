Isaiah’s Vision Appearing: Unprecedented Snow in Saudi Arabia

On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf region experienced its first snowfall in recorded history. Heavy rains and hail preceded the unprecedented snowfall. The Saudi Press Agency highlighted that the significant precipitation beginning last Wednesday led to snow and created waterfalls, revitalizing the valleys and infusing the region with life. The area is known for its spring wildflowers, including lavender, chrysanthemums, and numerous aromatic plants.

Despite the revitalizing precipitation, the Saudi weather department issued warnings for continued severe weather in the coming days, including thunderstorms, hail, and heavy rainstorms accompanied by heavy winds.

Indeed, uncharacteristic precipitation has appeared in the normally arid region. Last month, the United Arab Emirates experienced heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hail. Snow fell several times in February on Jabal Al-Lawz in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The weather department attributed these weather patterns to the extension of low-pressure systems in the Arabian Sea, which are moving towards Oman.

In 2016, parts of the Arabian Desert in Saudi Arabia experienced subzero temperatures, snowfall, and flooding. Average seasonal temperatures do not fall below 20 °C (68 °F). Snow also fell in Israel, Syria and other parts of the Middle East. In January 2016, snow fell between Mecca and Medina for the first time in 85 years.

Snow has also appeared in other unlikely areas. Last month, the Sahara Desert, the world’s largest hot desert, was blanketed in snow last month following two freak snowstorms in 2018. This came after a 38-year hiatus in snow.

Such rare weather patterns may very well be a sign of the Messianic era as the prophet Isaiah speaks repeatedly of deserts blooming in his description of the end of days.

The arid desert shall be glad, The wilderness shall rejoice And shall blossom like a rose. Isaiah 35:1 I am about to do something new; Even now it shall come to pass, Suddenly you shall perceive it: I will make a road through the wilderness And rivers in the desert. Isaiah 43:19

The prophet also understands snow to be a fortuitous omen that signifies God’s forgiveness.