Witches Try to Curse Trump but Fail 

A Reddit thread has revealed a widespread effort by self-proclaimed witches to block President Donald Trump’s campaign. While this has happened in the past, for the first time, the spellcasters are complaining that the spells are being blocked because the GOP candidate has “some kind of protection around him.”

The Toronto Star reported on a group of about 100 witches who have been gathering each month by Zoom to curse Trump. Armed with orange candles, tarot cards, and a photo of Trump, they cast a spell to block his return to the White House. The final words of their synchronized ritual—’You’re fired!’—echo as Trump’s image burns to the ground,” the Star reports.

Another group of witches was led by Wendy Houseman, a D.C.-based witch who left her corporate career to practice witchery full-time. With 25,000 subscribers on her mailing list, she has invited all of them to join her in a spell she calls “future-casting” to prevent Trump from winning the election.

Michael M. Hughes, one of the originators of the Trump binding spell in 2017, suggested that these rituals gained momentum in participation as the election neared.

“There was a renewed energy from witches once Kamala got the nomination,” he said.

But despite their best efforts, several posts report that the spells are being blocked.

“I hate to say this, but don’t do magic against him. He has a form of protection surrounding him that feeds off of magic done against him,” one post read. “You will have better results if you focus your magic on helping his opponent or protecting yourself and others. I wish it would work to bind him or do a freezer spell, but you will only be helping him.”

Trump has frequently been targeted by people who claim to practice the dark arts.

In 2017, Israel365 News reported that the noted mystic spiritual leader Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi warned against witchcraft and black magic making a comeback in the world in his weekly sermon. Rabbi Ben Artzi warned that these dark powers would be used against world leaders in an attempt to usurp God’s rule, explicitly mentioning President Trump as a target of these dark powers.

Rabbi Ben Artzi reassured his followers that these efforts would prove futile.“[God] rules the world, and not the powers of impurity. Idol worshippers look to the stars and tell fortunes in tea cups, using tarot cards, and other methods. They believe these things rule the future,” the rabbi said.