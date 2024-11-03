Israeli Think Tank Urges Greater Jewish Outreach to Evangelicals

A prominent Israeli think tank released a study last week emphasizing the importance of Jewish outreach to evangelicals, especially critical in light of the ongoing war. In “American Evangelicals, Jews, and Israel”, the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) urged Israeli decision makers to explore “new strategies, promoting shared values and inclusivity to maintain broad, stable support for Israel.”

“With support for Israel dropping among young evangelicals and minority groups, the JPPI is correct in not only identifying the problems, but coming up with important recommendations that I hope are closely studied by Israeli decision makers,” commented Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz.

The JPPI’s study on Israel and the Jewish community’s relationship with evangelicals are summarized in a 70-page white paper and include the following seven specific recommendations:

Engagement with Evangelicals: Israel should recognize the importance of evangelicals, enhancing tourist, volunteer and student visa policies and participate in Christian events to build relationships especially in North America.

Fund Pro Israel Initiatives: Support initiatives for young evangelicals, particularly Black, Latino, and youth groups, highlighting shared narratives like liberation and anti-racism, while allowing for some Israeli policy criticism.

Focus Groups: Establish focus groups to craft effective messages for targeted evangelical groups, focusing on shared values like Jerusalem’s significance and a narrative connecting divine mission with redemption post-Holocaust.

Orthodox Collaboration: Explore partnerships between young Jewish Orthodox and evangelical students, particularly in college, to foster mutual support based on common values like faith and community.

Latino Evangelical Support: Study Latino evangelicals’ views on Israel, as their support may mirror that of White evangelicals.

Bridge-Building with Young Evangelicals: Engage young evangelicals and young evangelicals of color to strengthen ties with Jewish communities, using inclusive, populist messaging.

New Department for Christian Outreach: Create a new agency focused on Christian interests in Israel and relationships with diverse evangelical groups in North America.

A webinar held last week featured opening remarks by JPPI president Prof. Yedidia Stern and moderated by JPPI fellow Dr. Sara Yael Hirschhorn.

The webinar featured a panel discussion with Rev. Akaya Kitchen, President, Lifting up Zion; Rev. David Parsons, International Christian Embassy, Jerusalem; Prof. Gil Troy, Senior Fellow, JPPI and Rabbi Steve Wernick, Beth Tzedec Congregation, Toronto.