Israeli Intelligence: Half of Remaining Hamas Hostages Believed Alive

Recent Israeli intelligence assessments indicate that 51 out of 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza are believed to be alive, revealing a grim toll from the ongoing crisis. The assessment comes as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that securing the hostages’ return has become the IDF’s “most important mission” in Gaza.

According to intelligence sources, Hamas is believed to have killed 27 Israeli captives while in custody, with an additional seven deaths attributed to IDF operations in Gaza. While officials have only confirmed 37 deaths among those whose bodies remain in Hamas custody, intelligence suggests the total number of deceased hostages could be around 50.

The situation has grown increasingly dire for the remaining captives. Security officials expressed concern that the actual number of survivors might be even lower, given the intense military pressure on Gaza and the harsh conditions endured by the hostages for over a year. A tragic demonstration of the dangers came in August, when Hamas executed six hostages in a Khan Yunis tunnel.

In recent diplomatic efforts to secure the hostages’ release, CIA Director Bill Burns proposed a 28-day ceasefire in exchange for Hamas releasing eight hostages and Israel freeing dozens of Palestinian prisoners. However, the proposal didn’t address Hamas’s demands for a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza and an end to the war.

Israeli officials maintain their commitment to bringing home all hostages, whether alive or deceased. While earlier negotiation frameworks prioritized returning living captives, the declining number of survivors has intensified.

The IDF has declared hostage return as its “most important mission” in Gaza. Defense Minister Gallant has emphasized maintaining military pressure on Hamas to create conditions for a deal. Operations are carefully planned to prevent unintended casualties during potential rescue attempts. Intelligence suggests Hamas has ordered its fighters to kill hostages if rescue attempts are detected.

The combination of these factors makes this crisis particularly complex, with the declining number of survivors adding urgency to negotiations while also complicating the military and diplomatic approaches needed to secure their release.

The Mitzvah (Torah commandment) of Pidyon Shvuim (redeeming captives) is an imperative in Jewish law that is considered of utmost importance , taking precedence over other mitzvoth, as captivity is viewed as even worse than starvation and death (Bava Batra 8b). Maimonides writes: “The redeeming of captives takes precedence over supporting the poor or clothing them. There is no greater mitzvah than redeeming captives for the problems of the captive including being hungry, thirsty, unclothed, and they are in danger of their lives too. The Shulchan Aruch (Code of Jewish Law) adds: “Every moment that one delays in freeing captives, in cases where it is possible to expedite their freedom, is considered to be tantamount to murder.” (Shulchan Aruch, Yoreh De’ah 252:3).

While emphasizing the importance of redeeming captives, rabbinic authorities caution against doing so “at any price”. Maimonides writes, “We do not redeem captives for more than their worth for the benefit of the world at large, i.e., so that enemies will not pursue people to hold them captive.”