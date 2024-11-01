U.S. House Committee Uncovers Truth of Campus Antisemitism, Israel Talks Ceasefire, and Iran Signals New Threats

Scary Findings from the Republican-led Education Committee on Campus Antisemitism

On Thursday, members of the Republican Party on the House Education and Workforce Committee revealed the results of an extensive, year-long investigation into antisemitic incidents on U.S. campuses. The report critiques universities for their handling of anti-Israel protests, noting that many institutions made “startling accommodations” for these demonstrations.

The comprehensive report, spanning 122 pages with 203 additional pages of documentation, states that many universities failed to apply their own policies impartially, often neglecting the safety and concerns of Jewish students.

Committee Chair Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) commented on the findings, stating, “For over a year, we have seen antisemitic actions go unchecked at some of our country’s most prominent universities. Behind the scenes, the situation is even more disturbing.” Foxx pointed out that while Jewish students demonstrated bravery under these conditions, university leaders often fell short in their responsibility to support these students.

Sen. Schumer spent decades campaigning in the Jewish community as a "shomer" or "protector" of the Jews.



The House report reveals that Sen. Schumer was actually a "shomer" for campus antisemites.



This is why Schumer's numbers catastrophically collapsed among New York Jews from… pic.twitter.com/kAjOPDursQ — Daniel Greenfield – "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) October 31, 2024

Following the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel by Hamas, Foxx publicly condemned demonstrations in support of Hamas and antisemitic acts on campuses. Her investigation, which initially focused on three universities—Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania—has since broadened to include several more institutions.

The report draws from interviews with university officials and an analysis of over 400,000 documents. It highlights, for instance, that Columbia University offered protesters various supportive resources, including a “resilience fund” for Gaza, which some perceived as an endorsement of anti-Israel views.

During committee hearings, university officials faced scrutiny, with one example involving Northwestern University’s president, Michael Schill. When asked by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) if Northwestern would consider hiring a rabbi with anti-Zionist views, Schill’s response suggested neutrality. However, the report indicates that university leaders had indeed debated the possibility.

New York, NY USA – November 15, 2023 : People holding “Resistance Until Return” banner at protest outside of Columbia University campus after suspension of Students for Justice in Palestine group (Source: Shutterstock)

Democrats on the committee did not endorse the report and questioned why the investigation’s scope was limited to antisemitism, urging broader scrutiny of discrimination against other groups. Republicans, however, emphasized their findings on university failures in addressing antisemitism, with the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center calling the report “damning evidence of a need for systemic changes to combat antisemitism in higher education.”

Netanyahu Discusses Ceasefire Negotiations with U.S. Representatives

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk on Thursday in Jerusalem to discuss an anticipated ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Netanyahu thanked the U.S. for its involvement in promoting peace but emphasized that “the priority is not just reaching an agreement but ensuring Israel’s ability to enforce it, securing safety for our residents.”

The potential agreement, according to a draft shared by Israeli media, includes a planned withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah and other militant groups asked to vacate border areas. This process would be overseen by the United Nations and allied countries, allowing Israel to maintain a defense posture against any renewed threats from Lebanon.

Bombings on Blidha, southern Lebanon. Explosion of a tunnel and shafts near the northern Israeli border with Lebanon on October 18, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90

These discussions come amidst increased rocket fire from Hezbollah, with recent attacks in northern Israel resulting in fatalities and injuries. Netanyahu affirmed his government’s resolve to dismantle Hezbollah’s capacity to mount attacks from Israel’s borders.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Reportedly Orders Another Strike Against Israel

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has reportedly directed the Supreme National Security Council to prepare for a retaliatory strike against Israel following a series of Israeli airstrikes on key Iranian infrastructure. The decision comes after evaluating recent damage inflicted on Iranian defense and energy sectors.

Anti-missile system fires interception missiles as missiles fired from Iran, as it seen over Jerusalem, on October 1, 2024. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90

Reports suggest that Iran’s military is finalizing a list of targets for a future assault, likely after the U.S. presidential election on November 5. The move reflects Iranian concerns that heightened tensions could impact U.S. domestic politics. Following recent missile and drone threats from Iraq, Israel has warned of its readiness to counter any aggression.

The White House has cautioned Iran against escalation, promising U.S. support to Israel if conflict continues.