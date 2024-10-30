Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel’s Strategic Response: Hezbollah’s Arsenal Depleted, Iran’s Defenses Crippled, and Warnings of Retaliation Against Aggression

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

October 30, 2024

2 min read

Bombings on Blidha, southern Lebanon. Explosion of a tunnel and shafts near the northern Israeli border with Lebanon on October 18, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Gallant: Hezbollah Retains Limited Arsenal Amidst Losses

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reported that Hezbollah’s missile and rocket stockpile has been significantly depleted since aligning with Hamas after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. During his visit to Israel’s Northern Command base in Safed, Gallant estimated that Hezbollah now holds about 20% of its original arsenal and that its launch capabilities have been severely diminished.

Recent assessments by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicate that Hezbollah has lost over 70% of its projectile capacity. Israel’s operations in southern Lebanon have resulted in approximately 1,200 Hezbollah militants being neutralized, with around 2,000 fighters lost within the past year. Key leaders within Hezbollah’s ranks, including brigade, battalion, and company commanders, have also been taken out.

Despite these setbacks, Hezbollah retains some capacity to launch rockets into both Israel and regional areas within Lebanon. Military officials estimate that the current operations in Lebanon will conclude in the near term.

IDF Chief Warns of Severe Response to Potential Iranian Attacks

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi issued a warning on Tuesday, affirming Israel’s readiness to strike strategic Iranian targets should Iran choose to launch another attack against Israel. Halevi stated that Israel has additional, previously unused capabilities ready for deployment should a renewed threat materialize.

Following recent strikes on Iranian missile and drone facilities, Halevi emphasized that Israel’s response was measured but decisive, involving multiple aircraft over several areas. The operation targeted production and launch sites for drones and missiles, as well as Iranian air defenses. This mission, referred to as “Days of Repentance” by Israeli officials, is ongoing, with active Israeli defenses positioned across Lebanon, Gaza, Judea, Samaria, and other areas of strategic interest.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described this conflict as an existential battle on numerous fronts. He highlighted Israel’s firm stance against Iranian aggression and expressed appreciation for U.S. support, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin affirming that the U.S. is prepared to defend its personnel and allies in the region.

Israel’s Strikes Leave Iran’s Air Defense Severely Compromised

Two Israeli strikes this year have reportedly dismantled Iran’s air defense capabilities, specifically targeting and destroying all four of Iran’s Russian-supplied S-300 missile systems, as per a report from Fox News. Following Iran’s initial direct attack on Israel in April, Israel responded by eliminating one S-300 unit. A more recent operation on Oct. 26 neutralized the remaining systems.

According to U.S. sources, these operations have left Iran without adequate missile defenses. Israeli officials have also indicated that several radar systems crucial to Iran’s ballistic missile guidance were destroyed, effectively hindering Iran’s ability to launch these missiles in the future. The IDF’s Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, reiterated Israel’s capacity to conduct powerful strikes if Iran resumes its missile attacks.

Israel Air Force fighter jet F-15, at the Tel Nor airforce base. January 01, 2024. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90

These strategic airstrikes have reportedly impacted Iran’s missile infrastructure, as satellite imagery reveals considerable damage to Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.


Share this article

Related articles

Documents reveal depth of Hamas-Al Jazeera collaboration

Picture of JNS

JNS

Israel’s Day of Remembrance: Honoring the fallen after striking Iran while Tel Aviv suffers terror attack

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Hezbollah Attacks as Harris Fails to Support Israel

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .