Israel’s Strategic Response: Hezbollah’s Arsenal Depleted, Iran’s Defenses Crippled, and Warnings of Retaliation Against Aggression

Gallant: Hezbollah Retains Limited Arsenal Amidst Losses

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reported that Hezbollah’s missile and rocket stockpile has been significantly depleted since aligning with Hamas after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. During his visit to Israel’s Northern Command base in Safed, Gallant estimated that Hezbollah now holds about 20% of its original arsenal and that its launch capabilities have been severely diminished.

Recent assessments by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicate that Hezbollah has lost over 70% of its projectile capacity. Israel’s operations in southern Lebanon have resulted in approximately 1,200 Hezbollah militants being neutralized, with around 2,000 fighters lost within the past year. Key leaders within Hezbollah’s ranks, including brigade, battalion, and company commanders, have also been taken out.

“We have been saying for years that Hezbollah is preparing the area of the border for war. To the countries that doubted it, to the UN, to the UNIFIL force that was [stationed] up here…We caught this in time, before it was too late, and this infrastructure must not return here… pic.twitter.com/IImuQv0sM6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2024

Despite these setbacks, Hezbollah retains some capacity to launch rockets into both Israel and regional areas within Lebanon. Military officials estimate that the current operations in Lebanon will conclude in the near term.

IDF Chief Warns of Severe Response to Potential Iranian Attacks

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi issued a warning on Tuesday, affirming Israel’s readiness to strike strategic Iranian targets should Iran choose to launch another attack against Israel. Halevi stated that Israel has additional, previously unused capabilities ready for deployment should a renewed threat materialize.

Following recent strikes on Iranian missile and drone facilities, Halevi emphasized that Israel’s response was measured but decisive, involving multiple aircraft over several areas. The operation targeted production and launch sites for drones and missiles, as well as Iranian air defenses. This mission, referred to as “Days of Repentance” by Israeli officials, is ongoing, with active Israeli defenses positioned across Lebanon, Gaza, Judea, Samaria, and other areas of strategic interest.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described this conflict as an existential battle on numerous fronts. He highlighted Israel’s firm stance against Iranian aggression and expressed appreciation for U.S. support, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin affirming that the U.S. is prepared to defend its personnel and allies in the region.

Israel’s Strikes Leave Iran’s Air Defense Severely Compromised

Two Israeli strikes this year have reportedly dismantled Iran’s air defense capabilities, specifically targeting and destroying all four of Iran’s Russian-supplied S-300 missile systems, as per a report from Fox News. Following Iran’s initial direct attack on Israel in April, Israel responded by eliminating one S-300 unit. A more recent operation on Oct. 26 neutralized the remaining systems.

According to U.S. sources, these operations have left Iran without adequate missile defenses. Israeli officials have also indicated that several radar systems crucial to Iran’s ballistic missile guidance were destroyed, effectively hindering Iran’s ability to launch these missiles in the future. The IDF’s Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, reiterated Israel’s capacity to conduct powerful strikes if Iran resumes its missile attacks.

Israel Air Force fighter jet F-15, at the Tel Nor airforce base. January 01, 2024. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90

These strategic airstrikes have reportedly impacted Iran’s missile infrastructure, as satellite imagery reveals considerable damage to Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.



