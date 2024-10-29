Israeli Policies, Polls, and Protests: Knesset Bans UNRWA, Trump Leads Harris in Polls, and Hostage Families Demand Action

Knesset Prohibits UNRWA Operations and Communication

The Israeli Knesset has enacted legislation banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from operating within Israel, barring Israeli officials from interacting with its representatives. The new laws passed with a large majority, coming in response to evidence of UNRWA’s alleged ties to Hamas-linked terrorism, particularly following a violent attack on October 7, 2023. The legislation faced opposition from both the U.S. and European Union, with officials expressing concern over the restriction’s impact on humanitarian services in Gaza and the West Bank.

UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, argued that the legislation contravenes the U.N. Charter and Israeli international commitments. However, former Israeli lawmaker and UNRWA critic Einat Wilf disagreed, asserting that Israel has no legal obligations to allow or cooperate with UNRWA activities.

The legislation is Israel’s strongest stand against UNRWA, which critics accuse of undermining peace and facilitating terrorist networks. The U.S., one of UNRWA’s largest funders, has frozen contributions until 2025, while many other donors have suspended support due to alleged security issues. This policy shift could halt UNRWA’s activities in Jerusalem and disrupt its programs in Gaza and the West Bank, where Israeli collaboration has been essential.

BREAKING: Hamas war room and killer drones found in UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza City. IDF finds Hamas surveillance ops room, huge quantities of weapons, tactical drones, rockets, machine guns, mortars, explosives and grenades.



📍UNRWA Pledging Conference opens today, 10 am in NY pic.twitter.com/CTPY6vEX36 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) July 12, 2024

UNRWA Accusations and Controversies

The new laws were partly spurred by alleged instances of UNRWA employees engaging in or supporting acts of terrorism. Israel claims UNRWA employs hundreds of Hamas affiliates, though Lazzarini denies these allegations. Several documented cases link UNRWA staff to violent events or public support for Hamas, which has strained its reputation as a humanitarian organization.

Global Response and Future Implications

It remains to be seen how the international community will react to Israel’s measures against UNRWA, though some speculate it may prompt reform or alternative aid structures. Critics argue that UNRWA’s role perpetuates dependency, obstructing potential pathways to independence for Palestinians. Observers like U.N. Watch’s Hillel Neuer contend that Israel’s message is one of rejecting tolerance for entities that, in their view, contribute to ongoing hostilities.

Palestinian supporters of Hamas protest against the U.S. Middle East peace plan front of the main headquarters the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza City on February 20, 2020. Photo by Ali Ahmed Photo by Ail Ahmed/Flash90

——————————————————————————————————————–

Poll Indicates Israelis Prefer Trump over Harris by Wide Margin

A recent Channel 12 survey shows strong Israeli preference for former U.S. President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris, with 66% backing Trump and only 17% supporting Harris. Among voters aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, 93% favored Trump, revealing an even stronger endorsement. In contrast, a September survey by the Jewish Democratic Council of America found that 68% of U.S. Jewish voters preferred Harris, with only 25% supporting Trump.

Jewish Pride at the Trump Rally in Madison Square Garden! pic.twitter.com/vYpsfAGR9Y — Yossi Farro (@FarroYossi) October 27, 2024

The discrepancy highlights differing priorities; American Jewish voters prioritize democracy, healthcare, and climate change, while Israel’s perspective includes heightened national security concerns. The Israeli poll further suggests Netanyahu’s Likud Party would secure a lead if elections were held today, with Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party trailing by a few seats. The results forecast challenges for either bloc to secure a majority without external support, suggesting the potential need for coalition-building with Arab parties.

——————————————————————————————————————–

Families of Hostages Demand Action from Knesset

Israeli families of hostages taken by Hamas gathered at the Knesset, urging legislators to prioritize negotiations for their release. Families of captives held in Gaza donned symbolic clothing representing their loved ones’ captivity, blocking corridors and engaging with officials. Some of these families, like Ayelet Levy Shachar, stressed the health and safety risks faced by women in captivity and emphasized the state’s duty to secure their return.

During a Knesset committee meeting focused on women and gender equality, Member Pnina Tamano-Shata circulated a letter from hostage families appealing for urgent negotiations with Hamas. Opposition leader Benny Gantz and MK Gadi Eisenkot, among others, faced families’ demands for an intensified response to the ongoing crisis.

Demonstrators protest for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip and for early elections near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, October 28, 2024. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

Relatives voiced their anguish, with Sharon Kalderon, whose brother-in-law is captive, asserting that the government has a responsibility to act decisively. The family members plan further advocacy efforts, including travels to the United States, where they hope President Joe Biden will aid in negotiations. Some relatives view this as an opportunity to refocus Israel’s strategic priorities, placing the hostages’ release at the forefront of national efforts.