UN Investigates UNRWA-Hamas Link, Survivors Celebrate Simchat Torah, and one year of IDF in Gaza

UN “Faces Challenges” in Investigating UNRWA Employee’s Alleged Hamas Ties

An official from the United Nations has indicated it would be highly challenging to determine if a recent UNRWA employee implicated in Hamas’s Oct. 7 assault was acting on behalf of the UN agency or Hamas itself. The individual, Mohammad Abu Itiwi, a Hamas commander who died in an Israeli air strike last week, was reportedly using a UN vehicle in Gaza at the time of his death.

The Israeli government had previously accused Abu Itiwi of involvement in the massacre and hostage-taking of civilians who had sought shelter from a Hamas attack on the Nova music festival. The UN agency, however, stated it could not verify his role without further evidence, despite receiving allegations earlier in the year.

We eliminated Mohammad Abu Itiwi, a Hamas terrorist who invaded Israel on October 7. He was the commander of a Hamas squad that murdered and abducted Israelis who were fleeing from the Nova music festival.



Abu Itiwi was also an UNRWA employee since July 2022 – and we have the… pic.twitter.com/EKBYagSTzo — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 24, 2024

The UN’s deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, addressed the lack of information on Abu Itiwi’s exact duties at the time, explaining that drivers transport vehicles as part of their job without detailed hour-to-hour tracking. When asked about Abu Itiwi’s affiliations during the incident, Haq refrained from assuming his role and pointed to ongoing efforts to gather additional information.

Internal UN findings suggest potential involvement of multiple UNRWA staff members in the Oct. 7 attack. In response to heightened concerns, the Israeli parliament is set to consider legislation that would restrict cooperation with UNRWA and limit its operations in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress has withheld funding for UNRWA until March 2025, highlighting ongoing scrutiny of the agency’s operations.

Simchat Torah Celebration Brings Together Survivors and Hostage Families

This year’s Simchat Torah marked a poignant moment for survivors of the tragic Oct. 7 attack and their families as they joined a celebratory gathering in Jerusalem. Hundreds danced with the Torah at the Ramada Hotel, honoring tradition and resilience in the face of recent hardships. For the Nova festival survivors and families of hostages, the event underscored unity amid pain and healing.

Israeli visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre in southern Israel, during the the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, October 24, 2024. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90

Held in partnership with the Kesher Yehudi organization, which has a history of supporting these individuals through educational and social events, the celebration was alive with music and dance, facilitated by an ultra-Orthodox band. The gathering included notable rabbis and community leaders, as well as Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who shared encouraging words with the attendees.

The celebration provided a moment of remembrance, with survivors and families expressing solidarity for their loved ones still in captivity. Shlomi Berger, father of a hostage, expressed his gratitude for the community’s unity and the hope that this collective strength would bring all hostages home. Tzili Schneider, Kesher Yehudi’s founder, emphasized the importance of unity among diverse Jewish communities as a foundation for resilience. The event culminated in a joyful havdalah, symbolizing the strength of the Jewish spirit and community support.

After a year, the IDF is still fighting against Hamas in Gaza

Israeli forces continue their ground operations in Gaza, marking the one-year anniversary of the “Swords of Iron” campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas’s stronghold within the Strip. On Monday, the IDF reported targeted missions in central and southern Gaza, eliminating terrorists and disabling weapon caches and tunnel systems used by Hamas.

כוחות אוגדה 91 ממשיכים לתקוף תשתיות טרור ולהחרים אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון. במהלך היממה האחרונה, חטיבת האש של האוגדה זיהתה חוליית מחבלים בסמוך למבנה צבאי של חיזבאללה שהיוותה איום על כוחותינו, בסגירת מעגל מהירה ובשיתוף עם חיל האוויר החוליה חוסלה>> pic.twitter.com/aQ0DT2XldL — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 28, 2024

In one notable operation, soldiers identified a building filled with explosives and coordinated with the Israeli Air Force to neutralize the threat. Additional missions in Jabaliya led to the discovery of weapon stockpiles and tunnel entrances, as well as a substantial number of arrests.

“Hamas military operatives are present [in the Kamal Adwan Hospital]; they are in the courtyards, at the gates of the building, in the offices.”



This ambulance driver—who was apprehended due to suspicion of terrorist involvement—reveals how Hamas uses the Kamal Adwan Hospital… pic.twitter.com/WTXdQ4aFtQ — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) October 28, 2024

The IDF has also made concerted efforts to protect non-combatants, providing safe passage for civilians before targeted operations. For example, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya was secured to prevent harm to civilians while combatting Hamas operatives who had taken shelter within the facility. IDF soldiers discovered weapons, intelligence records, and substantial funds during these operations.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi paid tribute to wounded soldiers from the year-long conflict, highlighting their commitment to defending the nation. He expressed the army’s dedication to supporting both the physical and emotional recovery of its soldiers, viewing their wellbeing as essential to Israeli society’s resilience and continued security efforts.