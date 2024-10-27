Israel’s Day of Remembrance: Honoring the fallen after striking Iran while Tel Aviv suffers terror attack

Israel Honors Oct. 7 Victims with National Day of Mourning

On Sunday, Israel observed a national day of mourning to honor the victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks, lowering flags to half-staff and hosting commemorative events. The day began at dawn, marking the anniversary of the deadly attacks from Gaza that killed 1,200 people and prompted the ongoing “Swords of Iron” conflict, which now spans several fronts, including Lebanon and Iran.

A formal memorial ceremony was held at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The ceremony took place following a nearby attack in Glilot, where more than 30 people were injured in a suspected terror ramming incident.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi paid tribute to the fallen and injured soldiers, emphasizing their role in securing Israel’s continued existence. He affirmed the IDF’s commitment to protecting the nation and highlighted the importance of courage and unity among the military and Israeli people in this enduring struggle.

“May the memory of the fallen be a blessing,” Halevi said, saluting the bravery and sacrifice of all involved in defending Israel.

————————————————————————————————–

Israeli Strikes Set Back Iran’s Missile Production

Israel’s recent aerial strikes on Iran reportedly caused extensive disruption to Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, according to analysis of satellite images.

The mission, called “Operation Days of Repentance,” was a direct response to Iran’s missile barrage of around 200 ballistic missiles aimed at Israel on Oct. 1. On Friday night, approximately 100 Israeli fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft, and refueling planes targeted 20 missile and drone manufacturing facilities across Iran.

Experts reviewing satellite imagery suggested the strikes have likely limited Iran’s capacity to mass-produce missiles. Decker Eveleth, a research analyst at CNA, highlighted damage to key Iranian military sites such as Parchin and Khojir, which are essential to Iran’s missile production infrastructure.

#IDF footage: IAF fighter jets departing for operation 'days of repentance', in Iran, last night.

#IDF footage: IAF fighter jets departing for operation 'days of repentance', in Iran, last night.

For the 1st time, 4 female f-16 battle navigators took part in the Israeli airstrikes.

Further analysis revealed damage to structures associated with Iran’s nuclear weapons research at the Parchin complex, specifically the Taleghan 2 facility, used in past nuclear testing. Israel reportedly destroyed buildings involved in mixing solid fuel for ballistic missiles, a critical step in missile production.

Reports indicate the strikes targeted costly and hard-to-replace industrial mixers, significantly affecting Tehran’s missile production for the foreseeable future. U.S. sources estimate it may take Iran years to fully recover, while Israeli sources told Axios that Iran’s missile stockpile and production capability have been severely impacted. Concerns within Iran about the potential for future strikes on air defense systems protecting energy facilities have reportedly increased, and officials have warned of economic repercussions.

—————————————————————————————————-

Over 30 Injured in Terror Attack North of Tel Aviv

A terror attack injured over 30 people near Glilot, north of Tel Aviv, on Sunday, as a truck reportedly rammed into a crowd at a bus stop.

The scene where a truck rammed into a bus stop near Glilot in central Israel, October 27, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90

According to emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA), multiple people at the scene were initially trapped under the truck. Thirty-one individuals were transported to Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals; among them, six were in critical condition, five sustained moderate injuries, and 20 were lightly injured. Additionally, four individuals were treated for anxiety.

The attack took place at a bus stop on Aharon Yariv Boulevard, where a group of mostly retired individuals was waiting after arriving by tour bus. The driver, allegedly from Qalansawe, exited the vehicle armed with a knife after ramming the crowd and was reportedly stopped by armed civilians.

At 10:08 AM, a report was received in MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center in the Yarkon Region of a truck hitting a bus stop on Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat Hasharon. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are currently providing medical treatment on site to dozens of casualties

Police confirmed the attack was being treated as a terror incident and advised motorists to avoid the area. Nearby facilities include IDF intelligence units, such as Unit 8200, a site that has seen increased security concerns over the past year.