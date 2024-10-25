Nova Festival Survivor Dies by Suicide on 22nd Birthday Amid PTSD Struggle

In a tragic development that highlights the ongoing mental health crisis following the October 7 Hamas attacks, Shirel Golan, a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre, died by suicide on Sunday, the day she turned 22. Golan, who had been battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), was found in her garden at home in Porat, near Netanya, with her phone containing unread birthday messages from well-wishers.

לפי משפחתה של שיראל גולן, שניצלה מהנובה, היא שמה קץ לחייה ביום הולדתה ה-22, בגלל מצוקה נפשית ופוסט טראומה שלא טופלה.



לא עסוקים בכלל במה הולך להיות כאן שנים קדימה, דור שלם של פצועים בנפש. לא רק קו ראשון של שורדי הזוועות, גם הלוחמים, גם המשפחות, המטפלים, וגם אזרחים ״פשוטים״ ש״רק״… pic.twitter.com/eRvZBmW0hQ — Michal Peylan • מיכל פעילן (@michalpeylan) October 20, 2024

Her brother Eyal placed blame squarely on Israeli authorities for what he sees as inadequate mental health support. “The State of Israel killed my sister twice,” he said. “Once in October, mentally, and a second time today, on her 22nd birthday, physically.” He emphasized that “if the state had taken care of her, none of this would have happened.”

Golan and her partner Adi were among those who escaped the initial attack on the festival, where 364 people were killed. They found refuge under a bush after abandoning their vehicle, eventually being rescued by police officer Remo Salman El-Hozayel, who reportedly saved approximately 200 people that day. In a November interview with Kan public broadcaster, Golan revealed they had narrowly avoided joining another group of festival-goers who were later either killed or kidnapped by Palestinian Hamas terrorists.

Following the traumatic events, Golan’s mental health deteriorated significantly. Despite two hospitalizations, she was never officially recognized as suffering from PTSD, according to her family. Her brother revealed that when encouraged to seek help, Golan responded that she had received support only from the Tribe of Nova Community association, a grassroots organization established by survivors and victims’ families, rather than from state authorities.

“My mother was forced to take early retirement to be next to her daughter. We didn’t move a millimeter from her, and the only time we left her alone was today, and she decided to take her own life,” Eyal told Channel 12 news. He issued a warning about potential future tragedies, stating, “I lost my sister, but I want to raise a hue and cry so others won’t lose their loved ones.”

The Welfare and Social Services Ministry responded by stating it “provides an assistance package and support to party survivors in a wide variety of forms,” working in conjunction with National Insurance agencies and other partners, including the Nova association. They emphasized the availability of their 24-hour hotline (118) for emotional and mental support.

The tragedy underscores the broader mental health crisis facing Israel in the wake of October 7. Prof. Yair Bar-Haim, who heads the National Center for Traumatic Stress and Resilience at Tel Aviv University, projected in February that up to 30,000 Israelis could develop PTSD as a result of the October 7 attack and subsequent wars. He noted that Israel’s mental health system was already strained before the attacks, with patients facing nine-month waiting periods for psychological care through their health maintenance organizations, while private care remained both expensive and difficult to access.

PTSD, characterized by flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and uncontrollable thoughts about traumatic events, poses particular challenges for treatment providers and patients alike. Golan’s death serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive mental health support for survivors of traumatic events.