The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has unveiled new evidence suggesting a deeply entrenched relationship between Hamas and Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based news network. Through documents released by IDF Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the military has detailed how Hamas allegedly exercises significant control over the channel’s media coverage of events in Gaza.

Direct Control Over News Coverage

According to the released documents, Hamas provided explicit instructions to Al Jazeera regarding the coverage of sensitive events. A notable example from 2022 involved a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch in Jabaliya that resulted in civilian casualties. Hamas reportedly directed the network to avoid using the term “massacre,” minimize the display of images from the scene, and prevent panel members from criticizing the organization.

Hamas directs Al Jazeera's media coverage to serve its own interests, preventing the public in Gaza and around the world from discovering the truth about its crimes against Gazan civilians.



Think twice before using Al Jazeera as a "reliable" source.

The documents also revealed specific instructions given to Al Jazeera journalist Tamer Almisshall during Operation “Breaking Dawn.” While covering Islamic Jihad activities for his program “Much Remains Hidden,” Almisshall was allegedly directed to support the ‘resistance’ in Gaza and avoid any criticism of the terror organization’s rocket capabilities, despite numerous failed launches.

Secure Communication Channel

In a significant development from 2023, Hamas established what was termed the “Al-Jazeera Phone” – a secure communication line enabling classified information exchange between the organization and the news channel during emergencies. This direct link further demonstrates the close operational ties between Hamas and the network.

Journalists Named as Operatives

The IDF’s revelations included the identification of six Al Jazeera journalists who allegedly served as operatives for Hamas and Islamic Jihad: Anas al-Sharif, Alaa Salameh, Hossam Shabat, Ashraf al-Sarraj, Ismail Abu Omar, and Talal al-Arrouqi.

CONFIRMED: Israel has just uncovered documents that prove 6 Al-Jazeera journalists are Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists.



A few of them are snipers; one is the head of Hamas rocket launching unit; and one is the head of their propaganda unit.



A few of them are snipers; one is the head of Hamas rocket launching unit; and one is the head of their propaganda unit.

Qatar’s Response

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani defended Al Jazeera, stating that the network operates according to the highest international standards. He expressed pride in the channel’s coverage of global conflicts and dismissed the accusations, declaring that “there is no justification for attacking journalists.”

The Qatar Connection

The relationship between Hamas and Al Jazeera is complicated by Qatar’s role in the region. Al Jazeera is headquartered in Doha and receives partial funding from the Qatari government. Notably, Hamas’s international political bureau is also based in Doha, where its senior leadership resides.

This connection has implications for Qatar’s role as a mediator, alongside Egypt and the United States, in negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Each mediating party brings its own complex web of relationships and potential conflicts of interest to the negotiating table.

Broader Regional Dynamics

The situation reflects broader regional complexities, including the United States’ substantial military presence in Qatar and Egypt’s multifaceted relationships with both Qatar and Hamas. These interconnections have influenced the ongoing negotiations for hostage release and ceasefire agreements following the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

According to the IDF, these revelations demonstrate how Hamas manipulates media coverage to serve its interests while preventing both local Gazans and the international community from accessing accurate information about its actions affecting civilian populations.