Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, posted a family picture from inside their Sukkah, wishing everyone to celebrate “a joyful and blessed Sukkot.” Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are Torah-observant Jews.

The photo featured the proud parents and their three children dressed in white for the holiday, standing in their Sukkah with the four species (Lulav and Etrog) on the table.