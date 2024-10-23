Middle East Summit to explore a “New Vision for Truth-Based Peace”

An upcoming summit led by Member of Knesset Ohad Tal and sponsored by Israel365 will bring together leading figures to discuss future initiatives for Gaza, Judea, and Samaria to bring about a “truth-based peace.”

“Israel and the entire Middle East are at a decisive moment. Generational challenges and historic opportunities lie ahead,” the invitation reads. “A new regional order is at hand – and the question of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza looms large at the fore.”

“There are those who continue to regurgitate the stale conceptions of Israeli withdrawals and concessions. However, reality has shown time and again that from every area Israel has withdrawn, terrorism, bloodshed, and death ensue”.

“It’s time for a new vision. The Middle East Summit presents a new vision for a truth-based peace.”

“At the summit, we will launch a realistic vision that reflects a strong Jewish-Israeli identity confident in the justice of our cause and produces real peace, based on truth and justice. A plan that will realize our aspirations for stability, security, economic prosperity, and regional partnership.”

Ambassador David Friedman, Lieutenant Col. (Res.) Amir Avivi, Minister Gidon Saar, MK Betsalel Smotrich, Nitsana Darshan Leitner of Shurat Hadin, journalist Caroline Glick, Rabbi Uri Cherki, Loay Ahmed Alshareef, and many others will speak.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the head of Israel365, and Rabbi Pesach Wolicki will be speaking as well, presenting their vision of Jewish sovereignty in the Biblical heartland.

The summit will be broadcast live on Sunday via Facebook and Youtube. Participants can sign up on Facebook events.