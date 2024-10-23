Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Middle East Summit to explore a “New Vision for Truth-Based Peace”

Hashem is near to all who call Him, to all who call Him with sincerity.

Psalms

145:

18

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 23, 2024

2 min read

An upcoming summit led by Member of Knesset Ohad Tal and sponsored by Israel365 will bring together leading figures to discuss future initiatives for Gaza, Judea, and Samaria to bring about a “truth-based peace.”

“Israel and the entire Middle East are at a decisive moment. Generational challenges and historic opportunities lie ahead,” the invitation reads. “A new regional order is at hand – and the question of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza looms large at the fore.”

“There are those who continue to regurgitate the stale conceptions of Israeli withdrawals and concessions. However, reality has shown time and again that from every area Israel has withdrawn, terrorism, bloodshed, and death ensue”.

“It’s time for a new vision. The Middle East Summit presents a new vision for a truth-based peace.”

“At the summit, we will launch a realistic vision that reflects a strong Jewish-Israeli identity confident in the justice of our cause and produces real peace, based on truth and justice. A plan that will realize our aspirations for stability, security, economic prosperity, and regional partnership.”

Ambassador David Friedman, Lieutenant Col. (Res.) Amir Avivi, Minister Gidon Saar, MK Betsalel Smotrich, Nitsana Darshan Leitner of Shurat Hadin, journalist Caroline Glick, Rabbi Uri Cherki, Loay Ahmed Alshareef, and many others will speak. 

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the head of Israel365, and Rabbi Pesach Wolicki will be speaking as well, presenting their vision of Jewish sovereignty in the Biblical heartland.

The summit will be broadcast live on Sunday via  Facebook and Youtube. Participants can sign up on Facebook events.

Share this article

Related articles

Ivanka and Jared Post Sukkoth Greeting

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Carry the Spirit of Sukkot Year-Round with Israel Bible Plus

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Hostage Negotiations Stalled, Hamas Violence Against Civilians, and Israeli Forces Thwart Iranian-Backed Terror

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .