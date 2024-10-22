Restoring Israel: A Living Memorial to October 7th Victims

The events of October 7th, 2023, left deep scars on the heart of Israel. In addition to the tragic loss of 1,200 innocent lives, the land itself suffered, with thousands of acres of forests and nature reserves destroyed by fire. Israel, a land where trees have always represented life, hope, and resilience, now faces a landscape scorched by devastation.

Across the country, nearly 13,000 acres of lush forests have been reduced to ash by rocket attacks. In northern Israel, Hezbollah rocket fire has ravaged nature reserves, while in the south, Hamas rockets have left once-vibrant forests barren. These fires have not only destroyed trees but also disrupted ecosystems, displaced wildlife, and wounded the spirit of a nation whose identity is deeply intertwined with its land.

For centuries, Israel’s trees have been symbols of rebirth. From the earliest biblical times, planting trees has been an expression of faith, hope, and a connection to the land. As the Bible says in Isaiah 35:1, “The wilderness and the parched land will be glad; the desert will rejoice and blossom like the rose.” This vision of renewal and flourishing is at the core of Israel’s spirit, and now, more than ever, it’s time to revive that spirit.

Firefighters work to extinguish wildfires following drone attack from Lebanon in the Golan Heights, on September 25, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

But these trees mean more than just restoring greenery. They represent resilience in the face of adversity, a symbol of life standing strong where destruction once reigned. In Israel, the act of planting a tree has always been about more than just the environment—it’s about planting roots, establishing a legacy, and ensuring that the land will continue to thrive for future generations.

Trees in Israel are also part of fulfilling ancient prophecy. As Amos 9:15 says, “I will plant them upon their soil, nevermore to be uprooted.” Through the centuries, trees have stood as witnesses to the struggles and triumphs of the Israeli people, representing hope and endurance through every challenge.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out from missiles fired from Lebanon in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, October 20, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

Each tree planted now serves as a living memorial to the victims of October 7th, ensuring that their memory will endure long after the tragedy. The beauty of a growing forest will stand as a testament to the resilience of Israel and its people, a land determined to rise again and flourish.

This campaign is not just about planting trees—it’s about being part of Israel’s future, ensuring that both the land and its spirit continue to thrive. As these trees take root and grow, they will provide shade, beauty, and shelter, becoming symbols of peace, strength, and life.

If you would like to be part of this powerful renewal, you can donate to plant a tree today.

Together, we can help Israel rise from the ashes—one tree at a time.