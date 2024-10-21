Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Hezbollah Attacks as Harris Fails to Support Israel

Netanyahu Responds to Hezbollah Drone Attack on His Residence

On Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a drone attack on his home in Caesarea, allegedly carried out by Hezbollah. The assault, according to Netanyahu, was an attempt on his life and that of his wife, Sara Netanyahu, and he described it as a “grave mistake.” However, he firmly stated that this attack would not deter Israel from its ongoing military operations aimed at defending its citizens and securing the nation’s future.

Netanyahu issued a strong warning to Iran and its proxies, emphasizing that any attempts to harm Israeli citizens would be met with severe retaliation. “We will continue our efforts to eliminate terrorists and those who orchestrate attacks against us,” he said. The prime minister also reiterated his commitment to bringing Israeli hostages home from Gaza and ensuring the safety of civilians living near Israel’s northern border.

Israeli security forces at the scene where a drone fired from Lebanon caused damage in Caesarea, October 19, 2024. Photo by Flash90

While it is still unclear whether the drone actually hit Netanyahu’s residence, reports confirm that neither he nor his wife was at home during the attack. The Israeli Air Force intercepted other aerial threats during the ongoing conflict. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed relief over Netanyahu’s safety, reaffirming America’s support for Israel in its fight against terrorist groups like Hezbollah.

Apparently, neither Kamala nor Biden said anything to or about the Iranian assassination attempt on PM Netanyahu and his wife. President Trump did call to express his concern, as did the British PM. — Marc Zell (@GOPIsrael) October 20, 2024

Hezbollah Fires 100 Rockets at Northern Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

Tensions escalated on Sunday as Hezbollah launched a series of rocket attacks targeting northern Israel, with approximately 100 projectiles fired in two separate barrages. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the first wave of 70 rockets was aimed at the Western and Upper Galilee regions. Some of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s defense systems, while others caused fires in open areas. No immediate injuries or significant damage were reported.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet



This was 50 year old Alexei Popov from Haifa who was murdered today while he was in a car in Acco after a rocket exploded next to him



May his memory be for a blessing https://t.co/qSpBlwAGVT pic.twitter.com/0tacBPFN4z — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) October 19, 2024

Shortly after, Hezbollah launched an additional 30 rockets targeting Safed and other areas in the Upper Galilee. Interceptions were reported in the skies over Safed, and emergency services were deployed to handle the fires caused by the attacks. Sirens also sounded across various regions, including the southern Golan Heights.

In response to the rocket fire, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched counterattacks, striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. These strikes targeted several militant strongholds, including a Hezbollah command bunker and weapons storage facilities. The IDF also intercepted several drones launched from Lebanon and Syria, including a drone off the coast of Haifa and another near Eilat in southern Israel.

The escalating violence follows Hezbollah’s earlier drone attacks on the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea, further intensifying the conflict along Israel’s northern front.

Former Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren Criticizes U.S. Over Genocide Remarks

Former Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Oren, has called on the White House to issue a clear and unequivocal statement rejecting accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. His comments came after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to acknowledge an anti-Israel protester’s claims during a campaign event in Milwaukee, where the protester accused Israel of genocide.

A very dangerous precedent. I was disturbed to view the video in which Vice President Kamala Harris appears to confirm the charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. This is the first time that the White House has been linked to a libel which threatens Israel’s legitimacy… — Michael Oren (@DrMichaelOren) October 20, 2024

Oren expressed deep concern over Harris’s response, stating that her comments could set a dangerous precedent that undermines Israel’s legitimacy and security. He warned that such accusations, if left unchallenged, could harm both Israel and the strong relationship between Israel and the United States.

WATCH — Vice President Harris in response to a heckler screaming that Israel is committing "genocide"



“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. It’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice”



(Watch videos from left to… pic.twitter.com/tZwmVIWYsk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 19, 2024

During the campaign event, Harris was interrupted by a protester who shouted accusations of genocide in Gaza. While the vice president acknowledged the protester’s concerns, she did not explicitly refute the claims, which prompted Oren to demand a formal denial from the U.S. administration.

Oren’s call for clarification highlights the critical importance of maintaining clear and consistent diplomatic support for Israel from its key ally, the United States.