Intelligence Leak Reveals Details of Potential Israeli Strike Plans Against Iran

A potential major intelligence breach has emerged as classified documents detailing Israel’s preparations for a possible retaliatory strike against Iran have surfaced on social media platforms. The documents, which reportedly contain sensitive operational details, began circulating after being posted by an Iran-affiliated account on Telegram.

The purported intelligence materials, dated October 15-16, appear to outline specific information about munitions and preparations for what could be a large-scale Israeli military operation against Iran. This potential strike would come in response to Iran’s unprecedented missile barrage against Israel in late September, which involved nearly 200 ballistic missiles.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the documents bear classification markings consistent with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), a U.S. agency specializing in satellite and aerial imagery analysis. The materials were reportedly designated as “top secret” and intended only for distribution among the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance, comprising the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The account responsible for posting the documents, “The Middle East Spectator,” claims to have received them from “a source in the U.S. intelligence community.” While multiple media outlets have reported on the existence of these documents, their authenticity remains under scrutiny, though one source has confirmed their legitimacy to CNN.

Mick Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East and current ABC News national security contributor, emphasized the severity of the situation. “If it is true that Israel tactical plans to respond to Iran’s attack on October 1st have been leaked, it is a serious breach,” he stated. Mulroy warned that such a leak could compromise both Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) personnel and future U.S.-Israel coordination efforts.

This incident occurs against a backdrop of previous tensions over alleged intelligence leaks. Earlier this month, a senior Israeli official accused the Biden administration of leaking IDF ground incursion plans into Lebanon. Similar concerns arose in 2012 when Israeli analysts suggested the Obama administration had leaked information to influence Israel’s stance on Iran and nuclear negotiations.

If authenticated, this leak would represent another significant breach in U.S. intelligence security, reminiscent of last year’s extensive disclosure of classified documents on the Discord platform. The incident raises serious questions about intelligence sharing and security protocols between the United States and its allies, particularly regarding sensitive military operations in the Middle East.