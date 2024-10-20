Kamala Harris Tells Christians, “You’re at the Wrong Rally”

At a Wisconsin rally on Thursday, Kamala Harris made her pro-abortion, anti-Christian stance clear.

“We will move forward because ours is a fight for the future, and it is a fight for freedom — for freedom. Like the fundamental freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body and not have her government tell her what to do,” Harris said to the crowd.

“And again, we’re not going to be gaslighted on this. We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended,” she added.

She was then interrupted by pro-life people in the crowd who shouted out, “Jesus is Lord.”

”Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” she said with a mocking grin. “I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street,” she added, referring to a rally by President Trump.

On Friday, Harris skipped the 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City. The dinner, launched in 1946, has raised millions of dollars for charities supporting women and children.

The dinner is named after the first Catholic presidential candidate, Al Smith, who served as the 42nd governor of New York and ran for president as a Democrat in 1928. It has bipartisan support and attracts politicians from both sides of the aisle. Harris was the first major-party presidential contender since Walter Mondale in 1984 to skip the event.

Trump, who attended the event, said he was “surprised” his opponent chose to skip the event.