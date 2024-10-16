Israel Strikes Hezbollah, U.S. Presses for Gaza Aid, and Netanyahu Challenges Macron

Israel Targets Hezbollah’s Strategic Weapons Cache in Beirut

On Wednesday morning, after a five-day lull in attacks on Beirut, Israel resumed airstrikes in the area, hitting a Hezbollah weapons cache located in an underground facility in the southern Dahiyeh district, a Hezbollah stronghold, according to the Israeli military.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stressed efforts were made to minimize civilian casualties, issuing warnings to residents prior to the strike. Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, IDF Spokesperson for Arab Media, shared a map on Twitter, warning those living near Hezbollah-associated sites to evacuate the area for their safety.

Following this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to targeting Hezbollah in Beirut, despite previous reports suggesting that the military was instructed to halt strikes on the city. Tensions escalated after a deadly Israeli airstrike in western Beirut on October 10, which drew criticism from the U.S.

INSIDE LOOK into a Hezbollah terrorist tunnel in southern Lebanon: pic.twitter.com/h3ZastZHxC — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2024

In addition to the Dahiyeh strike, Israeli forces reported hitting over 140 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including weapons depots, missile launchers, and Hezbollah cells. Ground forces also dismantled a tunnel network used by Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, capturing various weaponry, including rocket and mortar launchers.

Israeli naval forces have been providing support to ground operations, attacking rocket launchers and weapons depots in southern Lebanon, as part of the broader offensive against Hezbollah known as “Northern Arrows,” according to the military.

White House Presses Israel on Gaza Aid Amid Decrease

The White House has confirmed sending a letter to Israel urging increased humanitarian assistance to Gaza, warning that failure to do so could jeopardize Israel’s access to U.S. military resources. The letter, dated October 13, was addressed to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, co-signed by U.S. Secretaries Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The letter followed a noticeable decline in humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, which reportedly dropped by 50%. John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, emphasized that this request was consistent with past efforts to ensure compliance with U.S. legal requirements under the Leahy Laws and national security directives. He assured that the letter was not intended as a threat but a reiteration of long-standing U.S. policy on arms transfers.

Trucks with Humanitarian aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 2, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Kirby also addressed U.N. peacekeeping operations in Lebanon, criticizing the Israeli strikes in Beirut for endangering civilians and U.N. forces. While acknowledging that Hezbollah uses civilian areas to shield its infrastructure, he stressed that Israel must still protect civilians and peacekeepers. Kirby reaffirmed U.S. support for diplomacy to de-escalate the conflict in the region, emphasizing the importance of humanitarian efforts.

Netanyahu Rebukes Macron Over Israel’s Founding

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against French President Emmanuel Macron’s assertion that Israel was created by the United Nations, reminding Macron that Israel’s establishment was the result of the sacrifices of its soldiers, many of whom were Holocaust survivors.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu poses for a picture with President of France Emmanuel Macron at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, January 22, 2020. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

Macron’s comments, referring to the U.N.’s 1947 partition plan, were made during a cabinet meeting in Paris, but Netanyahu insisted that Israel’s sovereignty was won on the battlefield during the War of Independence, not merely through U.N. resolutions. He also highlighted the U.N.’s long history of passing resolutions critical of Israel, accusing it of undermining the Jewish state’s right to exist and defend itself.

A reminder to the French President: It was not a UN decision that established the State of Israel but the victory that was achieved in the War of Independence with the blood of our heroic fighters, many of whom were Holocaust survivors, including from the Vichy regime in France. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 15, 2024

The two leaders also spoke by phone, with Netanyahu opposing Macron’s proposal for a ceasefire in Lebanon, arguing that it would not prevent Hezbollah from rearming. He also criticized Macron’s intention to host a conference on Lebanon, which Netanyahu claimed would include nations hostile to Israel’s right to defend itself.

Earlier, Macron had faced criticism for advocating a partial arms embargo on Israel, a move that Netanyahu strongly condemned, asserting that Israel would continue to defend itself with or without international support.